The State Duma’s specialized transport committee recommended that the bill on QR codes on vaccination against coronavirus in transport be removed from the agenda. This was announced on Monday, December 13, by the head of the committee, Evgeny Moskvichev.

“They removed from the agenda the consideration of the bill at the Council of the Duma. We will propose that on December 16, the draft law on QR codes in transport should not be considered in the first reading. We will continue working on it, ”he told reporters.

According to the head of the committee, it is necessary to ensure that “the system does not fail,” and that citizens do not experience any inconvenience, for example, when buying a ticket.

When asked whether the bill could be adopted next year, Moskvichev replied that no specific dates and such tasks were set.

Earlier on Monday, Chairman of the State Duma Viacheslav Volodin announced the withdrawal from consideration of the project on QR codes in transport. According to him, this was the result of “a dialogue between the State Duma and the government on the basis of taking into account the views of the regions and citizens’ appeals.”

At the same time, Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Petr Tolstoy noted that the bill on the introduction of QR codes on long-distance trains and flights cannot be accepted in a hurry, so work on it continues. According to him, “there are still many questions.”

The head of the United Russia faction in the State Duma, Vladimir Vasiliev, said, in turn, that the party supports this bill in the first reading. He also stressed that it still needs to be finalized.

Commenting on the draft law on QR codes, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that the approach of Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the need to take into account the opinions of people and thoroughly study the draft laws applies to the draft law on QR codes in public places. A Kremlin spokesman explained that during the work on the document, it became clear that at this stage it is difficult to guarantee negative consequences for citizens. As a result, it was decided to remove it from the consideration of the deputies.