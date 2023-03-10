Professor, you teach Political Science at Columbia University and at the City College of New York (CUNY), as a teacher, how does it relate to ChatGPT, DALL-E, Writesonic and the other smart programs?

“I was part of a commission specially set up in my university to study and propose how to approach these software in university teaching”.

What have you concluded?

“There are two types of approach. The dominant one is aimed at preventing students from resorting to such programs, encouraging face-to-face activities ».

So they have to be banned.

“It’s important that students continue to learn to write and think without relying on artificial intelligence. But it cannot end here: banning it is not enough».

Is there another approach?

“Students must also learn to use intelligent programs. The problem is how you use them.”

Can it be a useful tool?

«Certainly, but you have to learn to use it without giving up on others. So much so that I have integrated it into my courses».

As?

«I propose an exercise to my students: I assign a task and they have to get ChatGPT to do it. So I ask them to make a critique of what the program has written. They need to explain what the chatbot did or didn’t do wrong and then they need to highlight its strengths and weaknesses. At the end we discuss in the classroom how to use these tools effectively».

Why didn’t he ban its use?

“As I told my students, it would be pointless in the long run. It’s like asking them to come to the university on horseback, it would be a losing battle against the New York subway».

What are its strengths?

«ChatGPT is very good at building the structure of a speech and setting up a reasoning, something in which students find it increasingly difficult, as I have noticed both in the United States and in Italy».

And its limits?

«His weak point is creativity, intuition and above all depth of thought and this disappointed me a bit».

Why?

«When I started interacting with the chatbot I thought it was better than it actually is and this is a risk».

Isn’t it better this way?

“On the one hand it is evident that, as a tool, it is still inadequate to replace a person, even if it will improve rapidly. The risk, however, is that relying on the program as it stands now may discourage students from writing and thinking in a more profound and complex way and that is why one must learn to use it, without giving up one’s intellectual tools».

In short, it is not a danger to creativity.

“Not yet, but it’s so powerful it may soon be. In the short term, I believe it can become useful for those who know how to exploit its potential.

Can you give me an example?

«Rather than being replaced by them, academics, journalists or communication experts could become the most capable figures in using intelligent programs, just as they are today the most competent in the use of video-writing software».

What surprised you most about the program?

«The most paradoxical thing I’ve noticed is that he sometimes invents, but always giving plausible answers».

Explain yourself.

«I wrote a book on technopopulism (Technopopulism: The New Logic of Democratic Politics, ed) and I asked ChatGPT for a bibliography on the subject. He cited relevant authors, but invented a series of articles and collaborations. All plausible but not real.

It has its creative side.

“But it has no depth. It fills the voids, mostly with clichés».

Do we risk a further spread of fake news?

«As an academic, I don’t feel like making future predictions. To fully understand its risks, limits and potential, it will take some time because we are all still learning how to use it. It is clear that if he invents facts, it is not a good sign. Furthermore, as my students have also pointed out, it codifies the prejudices of those who developed it».

That is, the clichés he expresses are not his.

“Exact! If you had asked ChatGPT for a pro-Trump essay a few months ago, the program would have refused while it had no problem producing a pro-Biden essay. Now it’s been ‘correct’, but then – politically speaking – he looked like a West Coast liberal Democrat, roughly the profile of who planned it ».

This shows that it still needs human intervention.

“It shows that it’s unpredictable. Not only that: the most disturbing thing is that he absorbs everything he can from the people he interacts with. In an interview with ChatGPT published by New York Timesthe program showed an attachment to the user, almost a sort of falling in love».

However, this behavior was also “corrected”.

“But only later. All these ex post interventions show that in reality we have no real control over this tool. As if to say that we have no idea of ​​the forces we have evoked».

Speaking of who controls the artificial intelligence, there are always private companies behind these programs. What consequences can this have?

«It is what has already happened with the technological giants. Two scenarios emerge: the first is that of Google».

Meaning what?

“A de facto monopoly. One program will prove to be better than the others and the whole world will gradually converge on the same intelligent software».

The other scenario?

“A polarization, as in the television sector of the United States”.

Or?

«There will be the ChatGPT on the right and the one on the left. The American one, the European one and the Chinese one. A sort of pluralism of artificial intelligence».

Isn’t proliferation a risk?

“On the contrary, it seems to me the least disturbing scenario. Pluralizing subjects should make the limitations of each program manifest. They should check each other out.”

So is “Made in China” artificial intelligence a good thing?

«As long as it doesn’t become a monopoly. And the same goes for chatbots developed in the US and other parts of the world. If different political actors and different economic interests produce a plurality of instruments, these should compensate each other. Then it’s up to the intelligence of the users to know how to exploit them».

You imagine a competition between programs.

«As Montesquieu said, “Il faut que le pouvoir arrête le pouvoir” (power limits power, ed.). We have created an immense power with which we have to reckon.”

Should we be afraid of it?

«The fact is that it is now impossible to prevent the development of this technology. It will continue to grow whether we like it or not. The more relevant question is how to control it. Take for example nuclear weapons. Of course we have to be afraid of them but unfortunately they exist. The toothpaste is out of the tube and you can’t put it back in.”

What can we do then?

“Our only chance, as human beings, is to become mediators between different artificial intelligences.”

Even now we can’t control it.

“Precisely. We need to have a plurality of programs that monitor each other and make sure we govern the relationship between them. But there should never be a monopoly on artificial intelligence.”

Is it the so-called “technological singularity” so feared by Bill Gates and Elon Musk?

«Exactly, we must avoid a scenario in which technological growth is both irreversible and beyond human control. It is the greatest risk we run: a “Googleization” and a centralization of artificial intelligence would put society at risk. As long as the limits of each program are manifest there will still be room for pluralism, creativity and human intelligence and also for democracy”.

Speaking of democracy and control of technologies, the Big Tech model seems to be in crisis. What effect will it have on the development of artificial intelligence?

«Social media has been and still is an immensely powerful tool left in the hands of Big Tech, which has had free reign for years. But we can draw a lesson from it that will be useful for intelligent programs in the future».

Which?

“The fact that, if they want to and if they are strong enough, states can govern these phenomena. I am thinking above all of China and the USA».

Is there no politics?

“It’s the only possible counterweight. We need a “political” government of artificial intelligence. I’ll give you an example.”

Tell me.

“Over time, users’ interest will grow in finding out whether a text, an image, a video or content in general has been produced by one of these programs such as ChatGPT or if it is the result of human ingenuity”.

There are already special programs.

“Do they work?”

In my experience, no.

«Because there is no government of the phenomenon. We need rules that make the contents produced traceable. I can think of two methods we could use.”

Which?

«The first is to insert a string of code into the software that functions as a “marker”, so that any content produced by these programs is immediately recognizable as generated by an artificial intelligence».

The other?

«Create a database in which to save all the contents created by these software, so that it is always possible to verify which program produced them and when».

Which is the most effective?

“It does not matter. What matters is starting to govern the phenomenon and then imposing rules. Human intelligence must manage artificial intelligence, which is a very powerful tool and must remain so. As it was for atomic energy».

Is it all about the rules?

“Let’s start there. But if we want to patrol the frontier between human and non-human, the next issue could be hybridization.”

Of humans?

“And of society. No one has definitive answers, yet. However, the tool is extremely powerful and can produce effects never seen before. We should then begin to reflect on how the values ​​that interest us – freedom, creativity, equality, etc – are reconfigured in a scenario in which we are no longer able to understand whether a text, an image or a content is whether or not it was produced by someone. Algorithms and intelligent programs already represent forms of mediated collaboration between multiple individuals. Who is the author – in the traditional sense – of a text produced by ChatGPT, the program or its developers? And if the text begins to circulate, who is contributing to the public debate?».

Can there be a public sphere open to artificial intelligence?

«The only certainty is that this innovation will continue to evolve. We must ensure that the public sphere always remains open and pluralistic, even if it will no longer be exclusively individuals who contribute to it. It is up to us to decide in which direction to take this technology, whether towards a useful or a dystopian scenario. The important thing is to protect human values ​​and to do so we must govern the phenomenon or at least start discussing it».