“The teacher has always called me ‘miss’, trampling on my rights”, these are the words of the trans student of the Cavour high school in Romevictim of discrimination on the part of his art history professor: four days ago the teacher returned the verification to him by crossing out the name with which he had signed it, telling him: “You are a woman, not a man”.

“Now you will see what happens with the right-wing government …”, added the professor, according to what was told by the Cavour student in Rome in an interview with Repubblica. Marco (invented name) is in transition, and the alias career regulation adopted by the school provides that those who are facing this path can use the name with which they identify themselves. But the teacher would have said that he is not interested in respecting him because he “has a woman” in front of him, to whom he cannot refer in a different way.

Reasoning reaffirmed even in front of the deputy headmaster. “When on Tuesday the professor gave me the assignment with my name crossed out he told me I couldn’t write what I want, that that was a verification ”, Marco says in the interview with the newspaper, confessing that he cried during the interview with the vice principal because of the treatment received. “I never act with teachers, I am a person who stands in his place. But if I get an unpleasant response, I get up and make myself heard. There I had a further confirmation: the teacher was not careless to call me “Miss” even when I asked him not to “.

In the meantime, he was consoled by the solidarity of his peers and also by the words spoken by the new Minister of Education, Giuseppe Valditara, who stated that he will support “all the appropriate checks that the headmaster and the regional school office will deem to be in place to ascertain whether there is a case of discrimination”, which he was happy with, he declares. “I have received many messages of solidarity and this is beautiful. I’m glad that my story is being talked about, because I’m definitely not the only one who has had similar episodes. There are people who cannot appeal to the alias career, while I have a document that defends me ”, says Marco, who intends to appeal.

“Even though I took 6.5, the task proposed by prof it was fine for the rest of the class, but not for me, who have to follow an individualized educational plan. I have already contacted a person who is on a special commission. As for my rights and those of others, the teacher can think as he wants, really. But there is a regulation and it must be respected: I am Marco, not “Signorina”, concludes the student. After the case, the Middle School Students Network and the Gay Center asked the minister for approval of the career alias nationwide, and held a large demonstration on November 18.