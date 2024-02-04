Recognizing Ukraine's defeat will lead to an awareness of NATO's vulnerability. This was stated on February 4 by Jose Fiori, a professor at the Institute of Economics of the State University of Rio de Janeiro.

“The USA and England will never admit defeat and must continue to support the Ukrainian army, even knowing that there is no real possibility of victory. <...> Recognizing the fall of Ukraine will have many consequences: it will mean recognizing NATO’s vulnerability,” the portal quotes him as saying El Destape.

According to Fiori, such a development will force the West to recognize four outcomes: Russia's leading position in the media space, the confirmation of the strength of the Russian army, Moscow's ability to develop economic and diplomatic potential in Asia, and the end of a world order based on Western leadership.

On January 20, retired US Marine intelligence officer and military analyst Scott Ritter said that it is unlikely that Western countries will be able to transfer weapons to Ukraine that would be able to turn the tide of hostilities in Kiev's favor, despite the desperate situation of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

US House of Representatives member Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed the opinion on January 19 that Washington is desperately seeking new funding to continue the Ukrainian conflict.

On January 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the complete and absolute failure of the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and pointed out that “if this continues, Ukrainian statehood may suffer an irreparable, very serious blow.” At the same time, he emphasized that the unreasonable policy of the current leadership of Ukraine led to such a development of the situation.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.