On February 13, Stanislav Ionov, professor of the Department of Therapy at the Faculty of Medicine of the State University of Education, told Izvestia what dietary habits hypertensive patients should give up.

“Normal pressure is 110–130 mmHg. Art. – arterial, 70–80 – diastolic. If, after visiting the doctor twice, the blood pressure is recorded to be higher than 140 over 90, then a diagnosis of hypertension (hypertension) is made. The first stage of hypertension is a pressure of 135–149 over 90. The second stage is 150–179 over 100–109. And the third is 180 to 110 and higher,” he said.

According to the expert, if you have hypertension, the first thing you need to do is reduce your intake of salt (no more than 1 g per day) and sugar. Salt retains water, causes swelling, leading to increased blood pressure. Excess sugar, especially in the presence of risk factors (heredity, age, stressful situations, excess weight), can lead to severe endocrine disease – type 2 diabetes, further to atherosclerotic changes (changes in vascular tone) and, as a result, increased blood pressure. Overweight people are most often hypertensive, the professor pointed out.

“If you have high blood pressure, you should not consume products containing caffeine, in particular coffee and strong black tea. You can drink green tea and even recommend it, as it has the property of lowering blood pressure. There is no need to eat fatty, fried, spicy foods – all this also helps to increase vascular tone and leads to arterial hypertension. It is necessary to lead a healthy lifestyle, avoid bad habits – smoking and alcohol. Cigarettes contain nicotinic acid, which increases vascular tone and increases blood pressure. In addition, smoking can lead to the development of endarteritis (narrowing, overgrowth of blood vessels, which sharply reduces their plasticity). Alcohol in high doses, especially in the presence of the risk factors listed above, also leads to increased blood pressure,” added Ionov.

On January 21, Andrei Klimkin, a cardiologist at the online health management service Budu, told Izvestia that hypertension, if not detected in time, can lead to the development of dangerous complications, the most common of which are heart attack and stroke.

In the same month, neurologist Ekaterina Demyanovskaya told Izvestia about the rules for measuring blood pressure. So, at home, it is recommended to check your blood pressure regularly, twice a day – morning and evening. Each time, two measurements should be taken with an interval of one to two minutes between them.