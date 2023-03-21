The UN Security Council should give the IAEA and its Director General Rafael Grossi official permission to ensure the safety of Ukrainian nuclear power plants and station inspectors there. This was announced on March 21 to Izvestia by Najim Meshkati, a professor at the University of Southern California in civil and environmental engineering.

He noted that the problem of nuclear energy in Ukraine goes beyond the territory of this state.

“Nuclear safety is a shared priority. There is even a saying: “A nuclear incident somewhere is a nuclear incident everywhere”, because radiation tends to spread, it does not recognize geographical or political boundaries. The IAEA is not really ignoring this issue. They have inspectors from among local residents, they sent experts to Zaporizhia and other areas, ”the expert said.

According to Meshkati, Grossi could ensure the creation of a “safe zone” there, but for this he needs official permission from the UN Security Council.

“If the IAEA receives permission to take measures to ensure the safety of Ukrainian nuclear power plants, the largest of which at the moment is the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, then all six nuclear reactors will be turned off. The dry storage facility for spent nuclear fuel is still in operation. If some kind of accident occurs that leads to the depressurization of the storage, the release of radiation will immediately follow. If a radiation release occurs at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Romania, and Poland will be in danger. The security of all these countries depends on the security of Ukrainian nuclear power plants,” he said.

In February, IAEA Director General Grossi noted that the situation around the Zaporozhye NPP remains unstable and unpredictable.

At the same time, the head of Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, following the results of negotiations with Grossi, said that the Russian side intends to act in relation to the Zaporizhzhya NPP in an absolutely transparent way for the IAEA.

Zaporozhye NPP is the largest NPP in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. The object came under the control of Russia following the results of the referendum on the reunification of the Zaporozhye region with the Russian Federation.

The power plant has been under the supervision of IAEA staff since the beginning of September 2022. The mission of the organization arrived at the Zaporizhia NPP after shelling of the territory of the station by Ukrainian troops.