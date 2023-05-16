The Central Asian countries are not in the mood to spoil relations with Russia, but at the same time they do not want to damage their economies. Andrey Kazantsev, Professor of the Faculty of World Economy and International Affairs at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, told Izvestia about this on May 16.

Thus, he commented on the words of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin that some Central Asian countries make it clear that they are not ready to take risks and may join the anti-Russian sanctions of the West.

According to Kazantsev, the essence of the policy of the countries of Central Asia is to maintain good relations with everyone.

“[Они не хотят] quarrel with anyone, because it is fraught with some problems. Moreover, they do not want to quarrel with such important players in the region as Russia. But, on the other hand, now Russian companies are very actively using the countries of Central Asia to circumvent sanctions, and this is fraught with the spread of secondary sanctions on them. And here is a delicate question, here, of course, they will try to maneuver and in no case will they allow damage in the interests of Russian companies, ”he said.

In April, German MEP Gunnar Beck told Izvestiya that the European Union could extend sanctions to third countries that help Russia bypass the imposed restrictions. Croatian MEP Ivan Vilibor Sincic admitted that Turkey, Kazakhstan and the Arab states could fall under European restrictions.

Then Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia does not accept threats and blackmail from the West against Kazakhstan. Lavrov noted that Russia is not against the interaction of Kazakhstan with Western countries, if it is equal, mutually beneficial, transparent and in accordance with international law.

In March, it was reported that the member states of the European Union intend to warn the Central Asian states about sanctions if they help Russia bypass Western restrictions.

Western states have stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia against the backdrop of a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision to start it was made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.