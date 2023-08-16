The professor and the madman: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, Wednesday 16 August 2023, at 21.20 on Canale 5, The Professor and the Madman, a 2019 film directed by PB Shemran, is broadcast. The film, starring Mel Gibson, Sean Penn and Natalie Dormer, is the film adaptation of the 1998 book The Surgeon of Crowthorne: A Tale of Murder, Madness and the Love of Words written by Simon Winchester and tells the story of Sir James Murray, who in 1879 began work on the first edition of the Oxford English Dictionary. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Late 19th century, England. William Chester Minor, a former American doctor who served in the American Civil War, suffers from hallucinations in which he sees himself being persecuted by a soldier he had to brand for desertion. During one of these visions, mistaking him for the man who persecutes him, he chases and kills George Merrett: for this crime he is recognized as insanity and is taken to Broadmoor asylum. Meanwhile, Professor James Murray is admitted by Oxford University Press to the commission responsible for drafting the Oxford English Dictionary, an impressive dictionary capable of listing every term of the English language and explaining its etymology and variations of meaning, with literary citations to support. The work was begun twenty years earlier, but completing it is difficult given the amount of work and the speed with which the English language changes. Murray thus has the idea of ​​launching an appeal to the English people: he asks that anyone who wishes to send the commission a postcard bearing a headline. This earns Murray the post of commission director.

In Broadmoor, Minor alternates moments of madness with others of total mental coldness: during one of these, the man saves the life of a guard by performing the amputation of a leg in an exemplary manner. For this reason, Dr. Brayne, director of the asylum, decides to experiment with new techniques of psychological support: it allows him to have a small library and to be able to paint. Minor also asks to donate his war doctor’s pension to Eliza, widow of the man she killed, but she initially refuses this because of the hatred she harbors for him. Minor learns of Murray’s initiative, and begins to send him numerous entries complete with quotes and examples: he manages to send several hundred by himself.

The professor and the madman: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Professor and the Madman, but what’s the full cast for the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Mel GibsonJames Murray

Sean PennWilliam Chester Minor

Natalie DormerEliza Merrett

Jennifer EhleAda Murray

Eddie MarsanMr. Muncie

Stephen DillaneDr. Richard Brayne

Ioan GruffuddHenry Bradley

Steve CooganFrederick Furnivall

Laurence FoxPhilip Lyttelton Gell

Anthony AndrewsBenjamin Lowett

Lars BrygmannMax Mueller

Jeremy IrvineCharles Hall

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Professor and the Madman on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 16 August 2023 – at 21.20 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from a PC , tablets and smartphones.