The professions of Muscovites portraying the roles of Santa Clauses and Snow Maidens in the USSR were revealed to Moslente by journalist and historian Valery Burt.

“In Moscow clubs and houses of culture, the roles of Santa Clauses and Snow Maidens were played by mass entertainers. And well-known artists worked on the Christmas trees in the Kremlin and in the Hall of Columns. They were well paid for these roles, and they were looking forward to the New Year, ”said the specialist.

On the Soviet Christmas trees, round dances were played around the forest beauty, adults played numbers with music, dances and songs, the main characters of the holiday, together with the children, chased away the villains, lit the Christmas tree and called the New Year. The program, like today, ended with the distribution of gifts.

Earlier, the average check for the services of Santa Claus and the Snow Maiden in 2022 was announced. Last year, the Russians were ready to spend 8.3 thousand rubles on holiday animators.