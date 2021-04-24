Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The Association of Professionals will hold the annual technical development workshop, at 9:30 pm tomorrow (Sunday) in Dubai, in the presence of representatives of clubs and a group of technical experts and technical and administrative opinion holders, to discuss initiatives and ideas related to the development of various competitions, which are expected to witness some ideas that are in the interest of Comprehensive development of all competitions, especially those related to their bylaws and what the clubs deem useful in increasing the technical yield, developing the level and upgrading the Arab Gulf League to higher stages.

It is expected that the workshop will witness the presentation of some special ideas, with the introduction of some additions and amendments to the competition regulations, especially with regard to resident and foreign players, birthdays, citizen players, age rates and the associated benefits, which our League has reaped after the League has already implemented several initiatives during the past two seasons, It ensured that the clubs were allowed to pay young members in their squad, which led to a drop in age rates to a record high, and the League is expected to announce all the details about those technical benefits and the numbers they achieved, in the technical workshop this evening.

The workshop sheds light on the successes of the technical initiatives implemented by the League throughout the season in general, as well as the cumulative successes of some initiatives that were launched over the past three seasons, when the Association set a goal to submit proposals and technical initiatives to develop its competitions and discuss mechanisms to advance the technical level.

The association discusses ideas and initiatives that contribute to pushing the clubs to prepare well and necessary for external participations, for the benefit of the level of “our league” and its Asian evaluation, especially with the initiative to allocate financial rewards to clubs participating abroad, amounting to 5 million dirhams, that will be distributed to clubs that succeed in ascending. To the final rounds of the tournament with the current version, and to discuss the mechanisms that can be implemented in the future, in order to ensure that this trend is strengthened by all clubs wishing to participate continually and regionally, with the need for adequate plans for foreign competition.

On the other hand, the Arabian Gulf Cup achieved great success with its new system for the current season, which witnessed the implementation of the home and away system in each round and the knockout for the total of the two matches, which sparked competition between all clubs in all rounds of the tournament, and the League also allowed international participation in the semi-final second leg. The championship and the final, and the follow-ups indicate that the Technical Committee of the Professional League is aiming to maintain the current system during the next season, and to discuss adding more development ideas to it, in a way that serves the success of the championship since its inception this season.

The association also addresses some initiatives related to enhancing the concepts of professionalism of players, starting from the age stages and academies in clubs, through the Under-21 League and ending with the first teams, and some projects that help players reach full professionalism upon joining the first team.

On the other hand, the association seeks during the workshop to link all the proposed initiatives, with its previous initiatives that are subject to numerical and statistical evaluation, with the comprehensive development strategy that is being implemented, in order to actually advance the level of the game in the short and long term.