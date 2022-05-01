Mazatlan.- Trying to venture more and more into the sport, the Mazatlan Venados Club yesterday announced its new project, which is nothing more and nothing less, the creation of the team, Venados Cycling, seeking to compete in national events.

The cycling squad is made up of 12 riders from all over the country, and will be under the direction of the prominent Sinaloan coach Benito Flores.

They present their talents

In the club’s presentation were José Antonio Toledo Ortiz, general director of Venados, in addition to the team’s director, Benito Flores; the sports director, Ulises Castillo; Paúl Luque Wiley, general manager of Club Venados, and Obdulio Jacinto Villegas, infantry colonel of the Third Military Region.

It is important for Venados not only to venture into baseball, but to locate ourselves in other activities, as we have done in marathon, basketball, golf, boxing, now in cycling, and it is a pleasure to be able to project Mazatlan throughout the country”, Toledo Ortiz said. .

Experienced coach in charge

Coach Benito Flores mentioned that this project is more than eight months old and that they will seek to work in a good way with the cyclists so that results are obtained based on science, high technology and experience.

We had the rapprochement for eight months and today we start a new adventure, which we hope will transcend with the best cyclists at the national level”, explained Flores.

It was also announced that the Venados Cycling team will begin competing locally, and will have scouting processes with young riders, both men and women, and will be supported by the city’s Municipal Committee.

Flores added that Mazatlan riders were contacted to join the club, however, they declined the invitation for other projects. However, the doors for them remain open at all times.

first sight test

Precisely, the Venados Cycling team will make its debut as a squad this Sunday at the Bike Race Mazatlán 70 and 140 KM, which will be held at the Tedoro Mariscal baseball stadium.

The red riders will compete in the Elite category, and they hope to add their first medals as a club, directed by Flores and Torres from today at 6:30 am, when the competition will start.

INTEGRANDES OF DEER BIKE

1.- Diego Vargas from the State of Mexico

2.- Ivan Bueno from Culiacan

3.- Rodrigo Romero from El Rosario

4.- Adam Guerrero de León

5.- Marco Borja from Culiacan

6.- Enrique Sierra of Culiacan

7.-Ulysses Castillo of Los Mochis

8. Ulises Garcia of Culiacan

9.- Rene Corrella from Hermosillo

10.- Moon Flavor from Aguascalientes

11. Enrique Serrato of Nuevo Leon

12.- Alfredo Rodriguez of La Paz