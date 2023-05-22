The Observatory of Occupations of the Public State Employment Service (SEPE) studies the professional profiles that have the most presence in the employment portals, both in those of the Public Employment Services and in private portals. These types of studies are carried out in order to configure a detailed portrait of the most demanded professional profile that the unemployed who aspire to work in the offered positions should approach.

The SEPE website has published the data collected in the last study carried out. Specifically, this report on professional profiles presented by the SEPE Observatory of Occupations, starts from a selection of economic activities and occupations with better prospects in the labor market.

This latest report also includes the characteristics that are specific to each profession studied, the outline of the specific characteristics and cross-cutting and common aspects and trends that are required by employers are identified.

As explained by the SEPE, this report is prepared by monitoring and analyzing a significant sample of job offers that are published through the different internet portals, regardless of whether the job offer comes from the company that offers it or from the different intermediaries (public employment services, temporary work agencies, employment agencies, etc.), since it is currently one of the most widely used means of seeking and offering a job.

The information of each of the profiles includes:



1. Characteristics of the job offer:

Labor conditions offered, geographical location (autonomous communities and provinces) of the jobs, specific technical skills required in the offers, as well as training, professional experience and personal skills.

2. Labor indicators of profile occupations:

Employment and unemployment situation, geographical mobility and the economic activities with the highest recruitment.

The profiles studied in 2022 are



– Agronomists and agricultural technical engineers.

– Vocational training teachers.

– Telecommunications engineers.

– Cybersecurity technicians.

– Psychologists.

– Agents and commercial representatives.

– Employees in logistics and transport of passengers and goods.

– Cashiers, ticket agents and replenishers.

– Personal care workers at home.

– Formworkers and peusta operators in concrete work.

– Plasterers.

– Welders, parquet installers and the like.

– Bicycle repairers and related.

– Cabinetmakers and related workers.

– Assemblers of electrical and electronic equipment.

– Drivers of cars, taxis and vans.

– Pawns of the construction of buildings.