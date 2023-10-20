It is beginning to become customary in Argentine football that the semesters of the year are divided by two tournaments, one in league format and the other in a cup: with 2023 being played in this way (the LPF was won by River and the CLP is in full dispute) , 2024 will be the same way, but the order of the championships will alternate: during the first half, the League Cup will be played while the season will close with the Professional League.
However, 2024 will be the year of a new Copa América, in this case the one that will be held in the United States, between June and July of next year., hence There will be no break between both competitions.
When I finish the League Cup, The Professional League will immediately begin on May 12. However, there is a strange fact: The Cup final will be played the following weekend, when the League has already started.
When will they stop, then, to give prominence to the Copa América so that the players affected by their national teams do not miss matches with the club? It will occur on date 5 of the tournament. There will be an impasse and then we will return to the activity.
The same number of teams will remain, 28, in 2023: two teams will be promoted from the First National, and two other teams will be relegated to this category, one by Averages and another by Annual Table.
The International Super Cup It will be played in June, probably during the Copa América. This final will pit the best team in the 2023 annual table against the winner of the Champions Trophy of the same year. This season, Racing (annual leader) beat Boca (cup and league winner) 2-1 in Arabia.
Meanwhile, the Champions Trophywhich crosses those who win the League Cup and the Professional League of the same season, It will be held almost at the end of the year: December 22, 2024.
