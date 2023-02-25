Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Professional League issued the UAE Super Cup magazine, which brings together Al Ain and Sharjah today, at Al Maktoum Stadium, Al Nasr Club, in Dubai.

The magazine dealt with everything related to the upcoming match, which fans of both clubs are waiting for, from a comprehensive and integrated inventory of numbers and super champions since the professional era.

The magazine began with a speech from Abdullah Nasser Al-Junaibi, President of the Professional League, under the title “The Emirati Super.” The magazine, which was designed in a distinctive and remarkable way, dealt with the journey of Al Ain and Sharjah, to reach the Super Match, the ambition of each team and its winning cards, as well as an artistic reading of artistic minds. The notebook for each team, Al Ain coach Sergey Rebrov, and Sharjah coach Cosmin Olario. The Super magazine also decorated several digital designs, highlighting the individual and collective numbers of each team, and comprehensive figures on the history of the Super.

The Super magazine also referred to the role of the masses expected to fill the corners of Al Maktoum Stadium, and the value added to them in the success of the Super, at the peak of sportsmanship among each audience.

The magazine shed light on the Fifth Super, which is hosted by Al Maktoum Stadium, by explaining all the advantages of this great edifice, which has become a destination for major international tournaments and official friendly matches.

It also highlighted the great interaction, with what the League organized in the fans’ area in the Global Village in Dubai, the Super Cup tour at the success partners’ headquarters, and the valuable prizes expected in the Super Match.