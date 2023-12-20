Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Professional League launched the activities of the Super Cup fan zone, in the “Global Village” in Dubai, marking the launch of the various promotional campaign for the match that brings together Shabab Al-Ahly, champions of the ADNOC Professional League last season, and Al-Sharjah, champions of the President’s Cup, which will be held at 7:45 pm on December 29. At Al Maktoum Stadium, Al Nasr Club.

The activities will continue at the Global Village, specifically in “Mini Land”, until next Sunday, starting at four in the afternoon, and include entertainment activities and free games, in addition to displaying the original copy of the Super Cup, the official ball, and the gold and silver medals.

This comes as part of the promotional plan for the Super Cup match, which bears the slogan “This is our Super,” as the association seeks to attract fans to the awaited summit, and to involve the fans in the event, within the vision of turning the match into a diverse entertainment carnival.

#Professional #League #launches #Super #Events