The Government announced last September its intentions that the women’s league will become professional from next season 2021-22. Six months after that news, the project has continued steadily towards its great challenge, with a model that was revealed this Thursday in an event organized by the Higher Sports Council (CSD) in the Athletics tracks of the High Performance Center of Madrid.

The meeting was led by the first vice president and minister of the presidency, relations with the Courts and democratic memory, Carmen Calvo, and the still president of the CSD, Irene Lozano, who announced yesterday that in a few days he will leave his position in the national sport to join the PSOE list in the Madrid elections.

The latter confirmed that the new competition It will be called ‘Liga Ellas’ from the next season 2021-22 and will be made up of 16 clubs, with a model inspired by the men’s league format. Lozano revealed in this act that the CSD will lead the implementation of this professional competition, whose transition will monitor during the first three years, that is, until 2024.

In addition, the still president of the CSD reported that this implementation will be carried out through a coordination agreement with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and that there will be an independent marketer for the main assets, with the aim of ending the war for audiovisual rights in women’s football. For its part, It was detailed that there will be an Ellas Foundation linked to the competition itself.

In this sense, it should be remembered that 13 clubs have an audiovisual contract with Mediapro until next season. Thus, it would be up to the air to know how this agreement would be resolved in favor of the general consensus announced by the CSD. In this sense, Lozano said that both the audiovisual company and the different clubs of Primera Iberdrola are in favor of a common agreement. “There is a very good disposition on the part of all the operators and presidents”, affirmed the president of the CSD.

Both political leaders were accompanied in this meeting, which was held outdoors by COVID-19, players and presidents of women’s soccer clubs, among whom was present the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, and others such as Gil Marín or Quico Catalán, from Atlético and Levante, respectively. Joan Laporta, from Barça, He was not in person, but he was connected through Zoom.

AFE demands a new collective agreement for the professional League

The professionalization process has been simultaneous to the intentions of the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) of launch a new collective agreement that includes and improves some points in order to make a leap in quality in this category. This fact seems to be outside the announced Liga Ellas, in which Lozano revealed that there will be a progressive salary increase “that is acceptable to all clubs”.



It should be noted that AFE, which has a majority of representation among the soccer players and was not present at the CSD act, denounced the current agreement on January 28 by means of a letter addressed to the signatory parties and to the General Directorate of Labor. prior to the negotiation of the new agreement. Some of the aspects that need to be improved in this new regulatory document are the minimum wage minimum wage (16,000 euros gross per year at 75% partiality), the bonus for seniority, family conciliation and maternity, image rights or occupational risks, as AS learned.

From the soccer players’ union they also want deal with the controversial list and compensation clause, suppress the aforementioned partiality, define the working hours and the scope of the agreement, with the focus on the players of the subsidiaries, and the breaks and Christmas holidays. On the other hand, they want to launch an insurance against disabilities and the existence of a salary guarantee fund, in addition to putting in motion economic measures for the professional league next season and signing a commitment on betting and rigging.

It should be remembered that this document, historical and pioneer in the world, was signed a year ago after seventeen months of long and hard negotiations. With an official presentation in style in Congress, it was necessary to wait several months due to the pandemic to attend its publication in the Official State Gazette (BOE), where its appearance was delayed until August due to delays caused by the pandemic.

In his rubric they participated the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE), Footballers ON and the Association of Women’s Soccer Clubs. The three parties were members of the negotiating table, in which for more than a year sensations of all kinds have been experienced, with a strike by the players in between. He was also during the negotiations of the UGT agreement, that he was left out of the firm due to disagreements in the text and will return to sit at the table to discuss improvements in the agreement.

The agreement should be in force until June 30, unless there is a complaint of the same at least three months in advance, as has happened. Negotiations are on hold. It will be necessary to see what happens with the launch of the Liga Ellas and where this agreement is, with renewal or not, within the CSD professionalization project for women’s football.