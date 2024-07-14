Paris (Reuters)

Cycling’s professional union said it will take legal action against a fan who threw chips at UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar and Visma Les-Abaix rider Jonas Vingaard during stage 14 of the Tour de France on Saturday.

While soloing on the final stretch of Stage 14 in Pla Dadi, Pogacar had to dodge a fan who came forward to throw a bag of chips at the race leader, the Slovenian.

The fan did the same with Danish rider Vingaard, who passed by moments later.

“The UCI will definitely take legal action against this person for what he did to Pogačer and Vingaard,” UCI president Adam Hansen wrote in a post on social media site X yesterday.

“This is disrespectful behaviour and we will not tolerate it,” he added.

Vingaard finished the stage 39 seconds behind Pogačer, while Belgian Remco Evenepoel, who was second overall before stage 14, was 70 seconds behind, meaning he dropped to third overall behind the Danish competitor.