The Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports will facilitate 13 municipalities in the Region with the programming of 30 performances this month within the Professional Circuit of Performing Arts and Music of the Region of Murcia, promoted by the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts (ICA). This April the town councils of Abarán, Águilas, Alcantarilla, Aledo, Blanca, Cieza, Lorca, Lorquí, Molina de Segura, Murcia, Santomera, Torre Pacheco and Yecla have scheduled shows. To this offer, another 14 functions are added within the 'MURmurarte' plan.

The largest number of performances will take place at the Torre Pacheco Performing Arts Center, which between April 16 and 27 will have five performances. The first, on the 16th, will be 'Another Quixote+?' by Nacho Vilar Productions. On Saturday the 20th it will be the turn of 'The Snow Days' by Rosalía Pardo, and on Sunday, 'The Jungle Book, Mowgli's Adventure' by Del Molino Producciones. 'The Little Prince' by Teatro Silfo will be on the 23rd, and 'The Curve of Happiness 3.0' by Descalzos Producciones will be on the 27th.

The Teatro Guerra de Lorca programs a show every Friday of this month, starting with 'Nube Nube' by Periferia Teatro and continuing with 'The 7 Little Cabritillos' by Pupaclown, 'The Friends of Them Two' by Produccion Alterntiva and 'Alice in the Musical' of the wonders' by Trecadis Produccions. The Teatro del Siscar de Santomera will have three, with two shows by La Aye Cía. such as 'Wak' -on the 13th- and 'Locomotion Team' -on Friday the 19th-; and 'The Little Prince' by Teatro Silfo on the 20th.

As for the network of theaters and auditoriums in Murcia, three spaces will have two shows: the Algezares Auditorium will have 'Constelaciones' by Nacho Vilar Producciones, on the 13th, and on the 21st, Representainment with 'The Magic Flute'; the one in Beniaján will feature 'Bambi, prince of the forest. The musical' by Del Molino Producciones on 14 and 'Penumbra' by the Cía. War Theater on the 20th; and La Alberca's program for Aerolíneas Paraíso on the 19th with 'Is life a dream?' and on the 28th to Cía. Railway with 'The Emperor's New Clothes'.

A show is scheduled at the Romea Theater ('The Friends of Them Two' by Produccion Alternativa, on the 27th), the Cabezo de Torres Auditorium ('My Body Will Be My Way' by Alquibla Teatro on the 26th) and the Guadalupe Auditorium ('Pequeña Esencia lyric' from Representainment, 27); the Victoria de Blanca Theater with 'Once upon a time, a circus…' by My Producciones Ibérica this Wednesday; the Villa de Molina Theater with Ferroviaria's 'El trueque' on the 12th; the Concha Segura Theater in Yecla with 'El sonido hidden' by Talycual Producciones on the 13th; the Infanta Elena de Cieza Auditorium with ¡El Traje' from Beginers 2021 on the 14th; the Enrique Tierno Galván Cultural Center in Lorquí with 'Spanish Bizarro by Zoo Cabaret on the 20th; the Teatro Cervantes de Abarán with 'Momo' by Teatro de la Entrega on the 21st; the same day at the Villa de Aledo Cultural Center 'Between myths and the game' by Trama Teatro; the Capitol Theater in Cieza with 'The friends of them two' by Producciones Alternativas, on the 27th; and the Infanta Elena de Alcantarilla Cultural Center 'The Musicians of Bremen' by Nacho Vilar Producciones, on the 28th.

magical stories



As for 'MURmurarte', there are 14 performances planned. In the case of Moratalla, in the Social Hall of El Sabinar you can enjoy 'The Magical Tales Kamishibai' by Los Claveles on the 22nd; the same company, the next day, presents 'Seven little goats' at the City Hall; and on Wednesday the 24th it will be Plenilunio's turn with 'The Princess and the Dragon'. As for San Pedro del Pinatar, on the 12th, La Tedia presents 'The Island of Lost Things' in the Plaza de la Constitución, a space that a week later hosts Teatro Silfo with 'Cornelio, Nadarín y Federico. Finally, on the 20th, at the House of Culture, Alquibla Teatro represents 'My body will be the way'.

Eight other municipalities attached to MURmurarte schedule a show: Abanilla, Calasparra, Ceutí, Beniel, Alhama de Murcia, Ricote, Fortuna and Totana.