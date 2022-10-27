The vicissitudes of life forced the 37-year-old Egyptian girl to enter the battlefield of life, relying entirely on her physical ability in a hard profession that healthy men avoid, but the halal income made her aspire to come to the exhausting work, so Ibtisam became overnight the first “delivery” in Damietta Governorate. North of Cairo, breaking the well-known traditions of this profession.

sudden breakup

In her interview with “Sky News Arabia”, “Umm Rawan”, as she is famous among the people of her town, confirms that the circumstances of life imposed on her this difficult profession, as once she separated from her husband, she had two children in her studies and she had to spend on them.

Umm Rawan says: “In the beginning, and because I did not have any means of transportation, I would deliver orders on foot, and I would go constantly to the shops to find out if a customer wanted a (delivery) to take him to his home for a small amount.”

She adds, “For this, I used to go up to the upper floors carrying orders to customers. I endure the hardship of physical fatigue in order to collect money to spend on myself and my son, so there is no time for rest.”

Umm Rawan continues: “For two full years, I endured their sweet and sour so that I could provide a small motorcycle, which helped me to deliver orders quickly, to achieve my comfort on the one hand and ease of access to customers on the other.”

During the two years, and the conversation is still on the words of Umm Rawan, “I had gained wide fame within the Damietta governorate, which at the beginning received the matter with some surprise, but soon many cooperated with me and started asking me by name after my name was associated with them with honesty and speed.”

no harassment

It was not easy to accept the idea of ​​a woman working in the “delivery” profession in Damietta, but Umm Rawan confirmed that she was not subjected to any harassment of any kind, but her clients always praised her audacity to break into the profession of men, and her remarkable success in it.

The effort of Umm Rawan, who lives in the new city of Damietta, was not limited to her city only, but also extended her work throughout the governorate, and she is now delivering customers’ requests even in the cities and villages of the governorate that are tens of kilometers away from her place of residence.

She says, “I always invest in my two sons, so I make sure that they receive the perfect education, and despite my young age, I have my eldest daughter of 16 years and my youngest son of 13, to whom I dedicate a quiet life so that they can obtain the final grades in their academic stages, and thus I have achieved my goal in both of them.”

And about her personal dream, Umm Rawan says: “It is based on expansion, even a little, in my profession, as I dream of having a small shop where I put customers’ goods so that I can easily re-deliver them, especially in those things that are issued to travel to distant places to receive them.”