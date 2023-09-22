Are there still Miss Jannies? That was my question in a call on LinkedIn, accompanied by a photo of the iconic character – “Goejesmorregens miss Jannie” – from Jiskefet.

It resulted in an amusing brainstorm about where ‘live’ coffee is still served. The market received a lot of tips: there is often someone walking around providing market vendors with a hot cup of coffee with a trolley. There also appear to be hosts in hospitals who make a coffee tour of the waiting areas with a mobile bar.

But does the phenomenon still exist in the office world? It was once only normal for a coffee lady to walk between the desks. In the photo collection Corporate culture in the Netherlands The Rijksmuseum includes a beautiful photo of a classic coffee lady at KPMG Accountants & Consultants in 1992. A woman poses next to a stainless steel cart with a five-liter jug ​​and tap on it. Below that, stacks of indestructible white porcelain office crockery. On the fold-out shelf next to it there is a basket with bags of sugar and a saucer with cookies. Café noir, by the looks of it.

Luxury self-service coffee machines, a drive for efficiency and emancipation put an end to the collective presence of the coffee lady. Or are there still a few? Tips poured in about companies where people with a distance to the labor market serve coffee like a true Miss Jannies, and about a hip IT office where the person who delivers coffee is called a vibe manager. Anonymously, someone tipped about a coffee lady at a well-known company: “She makes coffee for everyone and even brings a knife to peel your fruit. I always wonder if I still think that of this (emancipated) time.”

The two classic coffee ladies who eventually emerged readily admit that they are a dying species. However, it does not mean that they enjoy their work any less, much to the delight of their employers. “Everyone is so devoted to Tineke, we don’t want to lose her.”

Tineke Welboren (66)

‘For me these are the top days of the week’

Tineke Welboren (66) from Heemskerk. Seventeen years as a coffee lady at SBB Ontwikkeling en Bouwen in Beverwijk (170 employees, of which about 70 in the office). Photo Lars van den Brink

“The boys start early here. At seven in the morning the first ones are already waiting for me at the bar in the canteen. It’s just like a pub, I always say. What is it about then? Football, work and of course that I will retire in six months. Then I’ll be 67. You wouldn’t say so, would you? I will miss them, and I think they will miss me too. It feels like a big group of friends here. If one of them starts whining again, I’ll shoot it a coffee spoon. Or say: well, then you won’t get any coffee today. Yes, I’m always up for a joke.

I have worked for my father in his catering business since I was thirteen. Then in cleaning and catering, and now for seventeen years as a coffee lady here at SBB. On Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“In the morning I make one large, five-liter jug ​​of coffee. That holds a whole pack of coffee. Then I make twelve jugs for the first round at half past eight, at half past ten I do another round and at ten o’clock another round. With fresh coffee every time, of course. There are plenty of colleagues who drink ten cups of coffee a day.

“As a coffee lady, I am the ray of sunshine in the house. You shouldn’t be grumpy; then you better stop. In terms of work, I had to get used to it in the beginning. Oh, it was a disaster. Then I would drop another stack of ten cups, or hit the wall with my cart. The company had to have new carpet installed everywhere because there were too many coffee stains from me.

“You hardly see the old-fashioned coffee lady like me anywhere anymore. But I only get nice reactions. “Oh Ten, you’re still here, how nice,” I hear from visitors who come here often. People are happy with it, and for me Tuesday and Thursday are really my top days of the week. I’m into pampering and caring – that’s just part of me. What someone else thinks about that is up to them.”

Maaikel Kok, head of HR at SBB Development and Construction, about Tineke:

“Tineke is part of the DNA of our company. She is adored here. Every now and then the discussion arises whether we should not have coffee machines. But everyone is so devoted to Tineke, we don’t want to lose her. If new colleagues find it difficult to connect, I always advise them to start at seven in the morning and join Tineke’s coffee bar. There you hear what is really going on in the company.”

Danielle Olij (51)

‘The second round is the “good round”, then the cookie jar comes along’

Daniëlle Olij (51) from Aalsmeer. Eighteen years as a coffee lady at Berghoef Accountants and Advisors in Aalsmeer (45 employees). Photo Lars van den Brink

“It was in the local newspaper eighteen years ago, the vacancy for coffee lady. My son was just four at the time and the work was during school hours, so that seemed like something to me. I once wanted to become a hairdresser and later work in a shop – I did that for a long time. But I remember that they used to have a coffee lady at the Rabobank and I thought: that seems nice. So already then!

“My day starts at half past eight. Then I first collect the dishes from the previous day and put pots of coffee and hot water on my cart. They are mainly tea drinkers here: I make eight pots of tea and two coffee. At a quarter to ten I walk my first lap. An hour later it is time for round two, the ‘good round’ as they call it here, because then the cookie jar comes along. There are five separate compartments with five types of cookies.

“I also ensure that the fruit baskets in all departments are filled and I clean the coffee machines. Yes, we have that here too. For my free Wednesday and when people want a cappuccino or chocolate milk. When those vending machines arrived about twelve years ago, I sometimes thought: am I still needed? But they are all very busy here and have deadlines, so it is nice to have someone come and bring you a cup of coffee or tea.

“Every now and then I sit behind the reception desk when the person is away, but delivering the coffee is more my thing. Then I can walk around and have a chat with everyone – wonderful! That suits me exactly.

I sometimes hear from customers: huh, a coffee lady? Does that still exist?

“I sometimes hear from customers: huh, a coffee lady? Does that still exist? It is also a special feature of course. I don’t think young people are eager to do this work. And no, filling those coffee pots is not always interesting, but the colleagues make it fun.

“I’m really part of it. Of course, I don’t actually do what they do at all, but like everyone else I get an end-of-year interview and when there was a DISC course, a personality test, I was also allowed to participate. I take good care of them, but they certainly take good care of me as well.”

Payroll administrator Nicole van der Zwaard about Daniëlle:

“I have been working here since 2016. From my previous work I was not used to someone pouring coffee or tea for you. Sometimes it feels a bit uncomfortable; Of course, I can also put my cup in the dishwasher myself. Having someone here do that for you is a real luxury. Daniëlle provides a happy moment at my desk four times a day. If the management were considering cutting her, I would certainly say something about it. Daanie is a very, very good force within the company.”