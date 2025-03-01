The production of truffle in Castilla-La Mancha, a “complicated” crop that is “in full expansion”

The truffle production sector in Castilla-La Mancha is “in full expansion”, although it is a complicated crop that requires an important investment and years until yields are obtained.

This has been pointed out in an interview that Cristóbal López, president of the Federation of Truffle Associations of Castilla-La Mancha (FATCLM) and the Association of Truffle farmers of the Molina de Aragón region (Trufarc), has granted Agroupletariaclm coinciding with the truffle fair of the town of Molina de Molina de Aragón.

This fungus that grows under the surface, very quoted in gastronomy, needs certain soils and a climate. In the region, the provinces of Guadalajara, Cuenca and Albacete are adequate to host the plantations of a product that is making its way in the region.

Is the truffle sector a stranger in Castilla-La Mancha?

Since 2009, the fair has been held in the town of Molina de Aragón. The fair is aimed at making the truffle and its gastronomic possibilities known, both to the general public and professionals in the sector. And it is a product that is largely visible in culinary programs that are currently broadcast on televisions, media and social networks.

When is the Trufa production sector in Castilla-La Mancha?

Wild truffle collectors have been for many years. About thirty years ago the truffle began to be cultivated in controlled plantations and at this time the sector is in clear expansion.

What areas are good for this crop in the region?

The areas that have an altitude of between 900 and 1,400 m above sea level and an adequate microclimate of rainfall and temperature, located in the easternmost area of ​​the Autonomous Community, provinces of Guadalajara, Cuenca and Albacete.

What truffle production are currently in Castilla-La Mancha?

The truffle is a crop that has been made very individually and the producers resist informing the characteristics of their plantations to avoid the intrusions of the poachers.

The Federation of Associations of Castilla-La Mancha is gathering information to form an inventory of cultivated hectares and production. Obviously, production varies significantly because it is subject to the meteorology of spring and summer and the production of the new plantations that begin production.





What quality level does the truffle occur in the region?

In the region there is a very extensive area with different agricultural and meteorological parameters that affect the quality of the truffle. The truffle needs periods with low temperatures and this affects quality. The Molina de Aragón region, headquarters of the XV edition of the Fair, is at an average altitude greater than 1,000 meters. It is the coldest area of ​​the Iberian Peninsula and climate change affects that region to a lesser extent than other truffle areas of Spain.

What characteristics should a land have to be truper?

That it is calcareous, that is to say that it has active limestone, little compact, light and drain the water well. The ideal pH will be between 7.5-8.0.

Is it difficult to start in the world of truffle?

It is complicated and laborious. An important economic investment must be made and until after several years you do not get yields.





What steps has to take someone who wants to join this sector?

First in a professional nursery the plant is sown and the root is myself with the truffle fungus. The oak and oak are the most appropriate plants for their roots to be mycorrhized.

Second, the future truffle buys the plant from the nursery when he is one or two years old and the transplant to the previously prepared agricultural plot.

During the first year the plants must be ‘pampering’ to root the field well and do not die. It is convenient to provide the plot with irrigation to ensure its growth.

During the following years you have to take care of the plants, plow the plot to eliminate weeds, water during spring and summer if there are no rains … If the plants have watered, from the fifth year the first truffles could be born. If there is no irrigation, we will have to wait for the eighth or ninth year.

The fungus is born in spring and until winter is growing and maturing becoming a mature truffle and prepared to be collected in winter. The maturation season and, therefore, of collection extends between November and February.

Despite being so laborious, is this a sector with a future?

Until a few years ago it was a complementary activity to agriculture. With the knowledge and techniques that are applied to plantations, yields are increasing and allowing it to be a sector with a future.