Last year the series of stranger things It was once again in global trends, since the penultimate season premiered in which various concepts of the story were revealed. After this, it was confirmed that the fifth wave of chapters would have been produced, but it seems that for now things will have to take an indefinite pause.

Through your account TwitterBrothers Duffercreators of the franchise, shared that the show’s production has been delayed due to the recent writers’ strike at hollywood. In this it is clarified that scriptwriting cannot stop even if a show is already being recorded, so this series is going to have to take a break until the strike is reduced.

Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then—over and out. #wgastrong — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) May 6, 2023

The fifth and last season for stranger things was scheduled to be released in 2024 either 2025, but it seems that the date will change due to this pause, which for now does not have a date to resume. The writers’ strike has only recently taken place, so there is time for the writers to reach an agreement with the big studios.

Via: IGN

editor’s note: The last season gave us the footing towards something quite ambitious, but it seems that we are not going to see new things anytime soon. That conclusion is going to be a bit of hard work.