Russia’s agricultural watchdog said on Friday that the country has produced the world’s first batch of 17,000 doses of the COVID-19 animal vaccine. Russia registered the Carnivac-Cove vaccine in March after trials showed its ability to produce antibodies to Covid-19 disease in dogs, cats, foxes and mink.

The Agricultural Control Authority (Rusel Khuznadzor) said in a statement that the first batch will be supplied to several Russian regions. She added that companies from Germany, Greece, Poland, Austria, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Lebanon, Iran and Argentina have shown interest in buying the vaccine.

Read also .. Russia records 8,277 new cases of Coronavirus

The World Health Organization expressed concern about the risks of transmission of the virus between humans and animals.

The agency said that the vaccine will be able to protect vulnerable species and prevent mutations of the virus.