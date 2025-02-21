02/20/2025



Among the supermarkets that are currently present in Spain, Mercadona It stands out for many of the conusters for reasons such as their great variety of products, the quality of several of them and the difference with other chains.

As indicated on the website of Juan Roig, Mercadona currently has 1,604 stores throughout Spain and 60 in Portugal, which work thanks to a workforce of 104,000 workers and consumers.

Although in recent years some products from better known brands have been removed to replace them with those of the brand of their own, Farmercustomers continue to trust Mercadona year after year.

In addition, in social networks contents are usually shared by nutritionists or coaches in which They recommend products For specific objectives, such as the increase in protein intake in a person’s feeding.









In this sense, some products such as chicken or tuna are usually in the collective imaginary such as Very high foods in proteinHowever, there are others that are less taken into account but that contribute even more about this substance to our body. This reflects in a Tiktok post coach Known as Javinb, which shows a list of more protein meals that Mercadona has.

Food with more protein than tuna sold in Mercadona

Following the publication cited and checking the nutritional values ​​of both foods, the food we are talking about is The cecina. In this case, made with natural smoked with oak and oak firewood, from the Pajariel brand.

Specifying the quantities, The cecina has 35 grams of protein per 100 grams Product, while light tuna in the canate has 18 grams of protein for 100 grams of net weight and 21 protein for 100 grams of drained weight. In addition, the price of the Cecina package that recommends is worth 3.25 euros to be paid for a good quality protein that also does not need to be cooked and can be eaten directly from the container.

#protein #Gym #feeding #fitness ♬ Original sound – Javinb online coach @newBody_javi If you train and do not take care of your diet, you are leaving profits at the table. Today I bring you the 6 meals with more protein that you can buy in Mercadona to maximize your results. Some are evident, but there is a couple that will surprise you. Keep this video so you don’t forget the next time you are going to make purchases. To be able to calculate how many calories you need to lose fat or gain weight comments the word “calculator” #training

Other foods from Mercadona high in protein

Continuing with the list of products that have more protein in Mercadona, the coach lists the rest of food and specific how much protein per 100 grams of product each of them has:

“The lentil paste: 26 grams of protein per 100 grams of products, veal carpaccio: 20 grams of protein per 100, emperor: 22 grams of protein per 100 grams, Cottage cheese: 14 grams of Pocada 100 protein and, finally, Fresh cheese: eight grams of protein per 100 grams of product