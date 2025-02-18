02/18/2025



Updated at 6:42 p.m.





Mercadona He has managed to consolidate as one of the supermarkets preferred by Spanish consumers. The Valencian chain, founded in 1977, currently has more than 1,600 establishments around Spain and a workforce of more than 100,000 workers.

One of Mercadona’s main attractions is The great variety of products, both fresh and packaged, with a strong commitment to their own brand Farmer. In this sense, the chain has a wide range of preserveswhich sweep among the clients of the supermarket.

However, within all canned options, there is one that stands out especially for its good nutritional values. It’s about BERBRECHOSa popular product among seafood lovers and one of the lands par excellence in Spain.

The beroberes are small bivalve molluscs Earless known for its impressive flavor and versatility in different dishes. However, it is a very interesting option for your high iron contentreaching the amount contained in the lentils of this mineral.









A product with high nutritional value

Berberechos are one of the most complete foods in the market. This mollusk is characterized by presenting a low fat content (0.5 grams per 100 grams), including 0.103 grams of omega-3 fatty acids, beneficial for cardiovascular health. Therefore, it is a product with Scarce caloric contribution (An average ration contributes 26 kcal), according to the Spanish Society of Community Nutrition.

In addition, beroberences contain a low amount of cholesterol, compared to that of other shellfish, and are an exceptional source of minerals, with a high iodine content (160 µg), calcium (128 mg) and iron (24 mg -in front of the 7 mg of lentils-). For this reason, the consumption of this food is especially indicated in case of ferropenic anemia.

In addition, they contain 10.7 grams of Proteins High quality, 51 mg of magnesium, 1.3 mg of zinc, 24.3 µg of selenium, 130 mg of phosphorus, 56 mg of sodium and 314 mg of potassium. They also contribute Vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, B6, B9, B12, C and E.

Fresh and canned in Mercadona

Taking into account their high nutritional values ​​and their exceptional flavor, the beroberes become one of the ‘star’ products of Mercadona. And it is that the Valencian chain offers them both fresh and canned.

The healthiest way to acquire them is in format 500 grams meshfor alone 5.95 euros. In this case, the beroberences come from the northeast Atlantic, specifically from the FAO 27 zone, and are captured by manual techniques such as traces, which guarantees a reduced environmental impact.

Mercadona Berbereh Mesh



Mercadona





However, Mercadona also offers canned “ of his landed brand. Prepared by the LEGERSEFOOD provider of Holland and Cuenca Dani, based in Vilassar de Mar (Barcelona), they are available in different sizes, from XS to XL.

Mercadona can natural beings also come from the same capture zone, which is FAO 27, and Its price goes from 2.80 euros the small size to 9.50 euros of the XL version.

Laundry



Mercadona





Both the option of fresh beroberences, as well as the natives in can, are a simple way to improve iron intake and other essential nutrients for our body. In addition, this product sweeps appetizer Among Mercadona customers, due to their economic price and its great versatility in the elaboration of different dishes.