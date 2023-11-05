Pedro and Mª José, creators of the Tándem restaurant, have been subscribers to the motto of the Murcia Gastronomic, Tradition and Avant-garde congress since its beginnings, offering diners incredible flavors with cuisine made with local products and accompanied by different modern and exotic products in a rigorous and very measured menu.

Pedro was accompanied by Joaquín, who embodies the strange figure of the farmer who provides figures like Martín Berasategui, who ended up becoming a cook. And success. Because his Rincón de Joaquín, in San Cayetano, has been filling his halls for many years. ‘Past, present and future’ was the title of his presentation: “Past because of what we experienced together,” Pedro said, “because I fell in love when I was starting out with what Joaquín was already doing, with great treatment of the product and customers.” .

And speaking of Joaquín, the artichoke had to come out, “there are already some good ones in the Jumilla area.” A restaurant serving Murcian and Basque cuisine alternately, “according to the season of two very different climates.” Some artichokes with seafood was the traditional starting proposal. “My cuisine also starts at the core of the traditional, although with a different ending,” said Pedro.

His version of the dish started with a pumpkin arrope – a product of the Region that is being lost – from which he extracts a syrup with which he created a good dark background, a sauce in which he submerges the artichokes and seafood and on top that the heads of the shrimp are squeezed. «Good cooking begins with knowing the product well. If you don’t know how to peel an artichoke or cry with an onion, you won’t know the product,” said Joaquín.

And this goes for both traditional and avant-garde cuisine. “Work, humility and product,” Pedro added. The young creative’s respect for someone who, he claims, taught him everything, was very noticeable. Another lesson.