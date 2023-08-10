A member of the reality show Below Deck Down Under he was expelled after getting naked into the bed of one of the contestants, who was unconscious. The captain of that yacht where the show takes place, Jason Chambers, and production members had to intervene and remove Luke Jones from the cabin for “inappropriate behavior.”

The American series, which premiered on the platform of streaming Peacock on March 17 of last year, narrates the lives of crew members who work and live on board a luxury ship. The episode, which aired on Monday, begins with the contestants returning from a night out in Cairns, Australia. Margot Sisson, one of the contestants, is seen drunk and asking the head chef, Aesha Scott, to go to her room because she wanted to sleep. Scott takes her to her cabin, and once he leaves her there, he leaves to repair a power outage.

At that moment, Luke Jones walks into Margot Sisson’s cabin in his underpants and tells her: “Let’s go to the jacuzzi.” Charter refuses. Scott comes back and Sisson says, “I don’t want to go in the hot tub, I want to go to bed. All I want is water and bed, no Luke.” Jones returns from the hot tub, takes off her swimsuit, and wraps herself in a towel. Afterwards, he strips down and climbs on the top bunk while she sleeps.

The response from the show’s producers is immediate. They turn on the lights and intervene. “Luke, we have to get you down,” a production member tells him. “I have to get you out of here, because she wants to go to bed.” He, however, ignores the request and the only thing he responds to is “thank you very much”.

Next, footage is seen of the captain, Jason Chamber, entering the cabin and saying to Jones: “Hey, mate. You have to get up, friend. You have to go, you have to get off the ship tonight. We are going to take you to a hotel to spend the night.” After what happened, Chambers explains to his crew that Sisson’s cabin is a security zone. “That door [la del camarote] is our limit. That door should not be opened unless it is agreed.

Aesha Scott, who was the one who alerted the ship’s captain, later assured that she does not know what would have happened if she had not informed, but that “being naked in her bed” when she was like this “gives goosebumps”. “You have no right to put someone unconscious in that position,” she added.

What happened in this reality It is similar to what happened on the night of November 4, 2017 on the television program Big Brother. When one of his contestants, José María López Pérez, sexually abused his partner, Carlota Prado, she was unconscious. Despite the fact that she told him several times “no”. The production of that program did nothing at the time and continued to broadcast as normal. López only stopped when, over the public address system, his attention was called and he ordered that “the microphones be placed correctly.”

López was sentenced on April 17 of this year to 15 months in prison for sexual abuse of Carlota Prado during the party broadcast live, held that morning. “Carlota Prado was used by the defendant as an object to satisfy as a sex toy without there being the slightest shadow of consent and, consequently, of freedom, on her part in everything that happened,” stated the ruling of the Court judge. Superior of Justice of Madrid.