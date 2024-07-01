In recent years, more and more videogame sagas are becoming movie high budget. Many projects see the light, perhaps even more don’t make it. What will be the fate of the feature film by Metal Gear Solid ?

Words from the producer of Metal Gear Solid

Speaking to Game journalist Brian Crecente, Arad stressed that the Metal Gear Solid movie is still in development. He specifically explained that they are currently writing the screenplay: the problem is that the project has been in this phase for years now.

Arad said nothing more about the project, but stressed that those responsible are doing their best to respect the starting material. To that end, he believes fans will be “surprised” by how the film turns out.

Oscar Isaac as Solid Snake in a fan-made image

“We’re working on the script, but I can’t talk about it yet. I think everyone will be very excited and surprised“, Arad said. “This is the kind of movie that I want to do in the best way possible, you know? I think doing Metal Gear right is obviously going to be awesome, because I think it’s much more thoughtful than other adaptations. Personally, I want it to be awesome.”

To understand how long fans have been waiting, you need to know that already in 2014 It was revealed that Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts would be attached to direct Metal Gear Solid. In the months and years since, Vogt-Roberts has been vocal about the film’s development and has periodically shared status updates with fans. In recent years, however, he has stopped talking about the project, suggesting that he is no longer directing.

