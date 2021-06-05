Cairo Said Yassin:

Mahrous Al-Masry, producer of the series “The Puzzle”, denied what was stated by his heroine, the artist Nourhan, in a video published yesterday, that he had threatened her to complete filming the series, which she co-starred with with Muhammad Najati, Samira Sedky, Noha Raafat, Ikrami Hejres and a group of students from the Institute of Theatrical Arts, and written by Ghada. Hanafi and directed by Issam Shaaban.

In a press release, Al-Ittihad obtained a copy of it: The artist, Nourhan Shoaib, published videos on her personal account on Facebook, telling the scenes of filming “The Puzzle”, and mentioned some unfounded things about the series’ team and producer, which in turn has him. The right to respond is through this statement, as most of the series’ scenes were filmed during the last period, and the episodes entered the montage, and Nourhan left 45 scenes that will be filmed over 5 days, and about her wages, Al-Masry stated that she had already paid a part of it, and she has 30 thousand pounds left for her when filming ends And with regard to what was said in the videos that he threatened her to complete the series, Al-Masry denied the existence of any threat and that all he demanded of her was to complete filming and based on her desire to take another payment of her wages, she must sign a declaration to complete the remaining 5 days only to preserve his right. If she refuses, she is free to apologize for the work, which results in her losing the championship of the first series in her artistic life, which began more than twenty years ago.

Nourhan confirmed that she was threatened by the producer of “The Puzzle”, through a video broadcast on her page on the social networking site “Facebook”, and said that she filmed 95% of the series and did not receive her wages, and that the producer sent her a voice message threatening her, that she would film instead of 10 scenes. , 45 scenes to get paid.