Producer of the group “Laskoviy May” Andrei Razin spoke about the development of the musical career of many popular singers through escort services. He shared the details in an interview with Moskovsky Komsomolets

“It started long ago, back in Soviet times, in the late 80s. Then the producers had about ten percent from concerts. The main income was just from the escort, ”said the showman. He noted that many girls agreed to this, but did not give specific names.

“I can’t name it, because today they have received the title of Honored Artists, and according to the legislation it is impossible, they can file a lawsuit. An escort was a huge amount of money, ”says Razin. According to him, none of the young singers refused to participate in this activity.

The producer of “Tender May” noted that the well-known women’s groups at that time specially gathered for such purposes. “Girls were recruited from villages, villages, wherever the producers could find them. They saw the beauty, they immediately took her to the group, ”the producer shared the details. He emphasized that the vocal abilities were of the last interest to the creators of such groups.

“It didn’t matter. The soloist could sing everything. And these girls went on stage in shiny costumes and did everything so that the bosses noticed her. For example, a concert of the group cost five thousand rubles, and ten thousand rubles were given for a girl and a night with her, ”Razin said. He also suggested that the death of the producer of “Combination” Alexander Shishinin was associated with the refusal of one of the members of the team to provide escort services.

Shishinin’s murder took place in Moscow in 1993. The producer was stabbed in the stomach at the entrance of the house where he lived. The crime has not yet been solved.