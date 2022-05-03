The cult Game Boy Advance game never left Japan and has become one of the most demanded by fans.

It is clear that Nintendo has lost count of the times that they have claimed Mother 3 from the West. Even figures as popular as actor Terry Crews have asked those in Kyoto to localize the game. However, this is a question that Nintendo has dodged for years, but this time, its producer has provided some answers.

Kameoka Shinichi has been talking about the trilogy with Kit and Krysta, former Nintendo Treehouse employees on his podcast, which has been echoed nintendo lifeand also why we haven’t had a translation of Mother 3 yet. “Personally, I think Mother 3’s biggest draw is Shigesatao Itoi’s unique writing styleKameoka pointed out.

“Translate all the charm and nuance of your writing into other languages it’s quite a challengeand maybe that’s why it’s taken so long to consider an international release of Mother 3,” explained the producer. Mother 3 came to Game Boy Advance in 2006with a 2016 re-release for the Wii U Virtual Console, but again, exclusive to japan.

Kameoka recently spoke about Mother 3, sharing his desire to see a worldwide release of the game at some point and praising the work of Shigesato Itoi and the atmosphere he managed to create with his texts. Meanwhile, the last Nintendo Direct left us with the surprise of the arrival of Earthbound and Earthbound Beginnings to the Nintendo Switch Online catalog.

More about: Mother 3, RPG, Nintendo and Game Boy Advance.