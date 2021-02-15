The manufacturer of medical alcohol JSC RFK has denied the data on the risk of stopping the production of alcohol-containing drugs due to the new rules for the use of ethanol, as well as due to its shortage since the beginning of 2021.

It is noted that since December 29, 2020, one of the main conditions for the production of a pharmaceutical substance of ethyl alcohol (ethanol) is the presence of two licenses at the same time – from the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation (obtained in the first place) and Rosalkogolregulirovanie. The legislators explained the necessity of adopting new conditions by strengthening control over the production and circulation of ethanol and alcohol-containing drugs, as well as suppressing illegal activities in this area.

RFK JSC noted that the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia had informed drug manufacturers in advance about the changes and the timing of their entry into force, so the companies had enough time to prepare. In June 2020, the company sent an application to Rosalkogolregulirovanie to obtain the necessary license, but several refusals were received from the department. However, after meeting all the requirements in September 2020, the companies issued a license.

“At the moment, JSC RFK is operating normally, the volume of the substance is sufficient to fulfill the planned shipments to all consumers. The company “Vifitech” made deliveries of the substance in the required volumes and within the requested time frame. The capacity of RFK’s production sites at current demand is 26 million liters per year, but in the event of an increase in market demand, the production capacity may increase to 40 million liters per year. At the same time, according to our information, the consumption of the pharmaceutical substance of ethyl alcohol is 10–20 million liters per year. Thus, we can say that the volume of production of JSC RFK will meet the market demand for pharmaceutical substances, ”said the head of the sales department of the company Evgeny Povyshev.

It is noted that ethanol is the main component for the production of many drugs, including vital and essential ones. Their pricing is regulated and monitored by the state. The pharmaceutical substance of ethyl alcohol is produced from various types of sugar and starch-containing food raw materials. These include, for example, grain or molasses, a by-product of sugar production. Grain and sugar are exchange commodities, an increase in demand for them generates a rise in prices.

RFK JSC has faced a sharp increase in the cost of molasses: the price for it has increased by 340% since January 2020. In December 2020, this led to an increase in the price of a pharmaceutical substance by an average of 37%, which, according to calculations, may have a minimal effect on the cost of alcohol-containing drugs – within 3.5%. In the event that the pricing policy of molasses suppliers is normalized and the cost of raw materials for the production of alcohol decreases, the selling price for the substance can also be adjusted and reduced by the manufacturer, “RFK concluded.

February 9 edition “Pharmaceutical Bulletin” published an article that reported the risk of stopping the production of alcohol-containing drugs due to the new rules for the use of ethanol, as well as due to its shortage since the beginning of 2021.