Shine Iberia, producer of MasterChef Celebrity, has sent a burofax to Patricia Conde in which they announce legal measures if she does not “rectify and apologize” for her accusations against the program of manipulation and drug use by some participants, according to EFE sources from the company. “Regarding Shine Iberia, and regardless of the measures that her publishing colleagues decide to adopt, a burofax has been sent to Patricia, and we will take legal measures if she does not rectify and apologize”, the aforementioned sources have indicated. .

The presenter, who has participated in the latest edition of the La 1 television contest, wrote a message on her Instagram account last Thursday, which she later deleted, in which she launched serious accusations against the program. “I was only sleepy, in my life, I have never taken drugs and in a television program with 14 cameras focusing on me I would not do something like that, I am good, but not an idiot and I love myself, I respect myself and I want the best for my son and for my. You know perfectly well who are the two people in this edition who have done it, every day. Take a look at the images of the racetrack day, for example. The dead man is passed to me, ”she wrote.

She also asked those responsible for the program to stop attacking her on networks. “Tell the network guys on the show (who are wonderful) to stop writing hurtful things about me. I was talking about the danger of the networks, not about mental health. What I’m suggesting is that you hire a psychologist for the program to explain to us the reason for things. Like ‘you’re not crazy, the oven has been turned off’, for example, ”she concluded in this part of the message that she ended up deleting.

Subsequently, the producer denied the contestant’s comments in a brief statement, and warned that they were an attack “against the honor” not only of the program’s production team, but also of their own colleagues.

At the moment, none of the other contestants have joined the controversy. All of them, through their different personal accounts on social networks, have shown their gratitude to the format and their good progress through Master Chef Celebrity 7.

Since the first publication, Patricia Conde has modified the text on several occasions, and currently only maintains a version in which she is grateful for her time in the kitchens of the program. “I’d never seen masterchef, but I am eternally grateful for the opportunity and for everyone getting to know me a little better. I have said it many times, I am sensitive and vulnerable and my lifeline is a sense of humor. They tell us to cook, to fight, to put on a fun show, like what you have seen in the 12 programs of this and other editions, ”she underlines.

