Rafa Nadal ran out of gasoline. The two months of hiatus took their toll on him in the third set against the Russian Andrey Rublev in the first Masters 1,000 on clay of the season. The young prodigal, the tennis player who has won the most titles (7) since 2020, defeated him in the Monte Carlo quarterfinals in an encounter that exuded epic And that despite Nadal’s resilience, the Russian signed up thanks to having more energy in the tank (6-2, 4-6 and 6-2).

Despite the filming and the pace achieved, the little positive that Nadal was able to get this Friday, it was not a good match for him. It was very erratic, made 36 unforced errors, many of them in a hideous first set, and did seven double faults, to one of its all-time high. Such was the bleeding of points given to the service that in the 360 ​​previous matches he had played the best of three sets on clay on the ground, only in two of them did he make the same mark.

And it is that the bad moment to the service made him start practically a set down against Rublev, who was destroying the ball. Nadal was desperate, who screamed more than normal on the court and threw a ball with the point already hard to the net. The conditions for his game, due to the cold, were not the best, but the long inactivity loomed over him and Rublev had several opportunities to close the game by a scandalous score.

The Spanish spirit of survival came to light and almost without knowing how he managed to turn the second set and force a third. With the ‘momentum’ taken, Nadal lacked gasoline. He deflated from the titanic effort of staying alive and emptied himself against a Rublev who, as night fell in Monaco, was still fresh and eager.

Nadal fell again in Monte Carlo, one round earlier than in 2019, when he lost in the semifinals, and He will not be able to recover the number two in the world, which will remain in the possession of Daniil Medvedev. The Spanish stays 360 points behind the moscotiva. His next stop will be Barcelona, ​​a tournament that starts next week and where he has won eleven times.

Rublev will seek a spot in the final against Norway’s Casper Ruud, who advanced to the semi-finals by defeating 2019 champion Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-3.

Davidovich, out in quarters



The malagueño Alejandro Davidovich saw his excellent run in Monte Carlo cut short and Stefanos Tsitipas eliminated him in the quarterfinals. A problem in the thigh of the left leg forced the Spaniard to retire in tears after losing the first set 7-5. Davidovich leaves the Principality with the best ranking of his career, he will dawn on the 48th in the world next Monday, and with the first semifinals of a 1,000 Masters of his life in his pocket.

“It was not the way I wanted to end the tournament, but I am very happy with the result. Now all I want is to recover as quickly as possible, ”said Davidovich.

Tsitsipas will face British Dan Evans in the semifinals, Novak Djokovic’s executioner in the round of 16, and who beat David Goffin 7-5, 3-6 and 6-4.