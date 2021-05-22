Carlos Alcaraz has no brakes. The step back that he took this week to gain more momentum could not have been better for him. The Spanish tennis player conquered the Oeiras Challenger after submitting the Argentine Bagnis by a double 6-4 in the final. An achievement that makes him the 94th player in the ATP ranking and confirms his first presence among the top 100 in the world.

Tennis specialist José Morgado captured the last point and the reaction of Juan Carlos Ferrero, coach of the young pearl, which summarizes the condition of a player with an impressive future. The video is revealing because of the connection between the two. The tennis elite awaits Carlos Alcaraz.