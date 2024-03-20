The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

Aries

Aries people They will manage to shine thanks to their creativity today. On this day, everything will be presented as child's play for this sign, who will be able to have fun and enjoy.

Taurus

Taurus people You will feel in the best way during this day. This sign should take advantage of that strength to carry out an emotional cleanup and leave things from the past behind.

Gemini

Gemini people They will have the ability to communicate and exchange ideas with other people. In this context, this sign will achieve greater integration with their colleagues and will be able to talk about any topic.

Cancer

Cancer people They will feel the desire to grow in the workplace and earn more money. The position of the stars invites this sign to strive to achieve that desire, since it will be recognized by their bosses.

Leo

Leo people They will be full of joy this Wednesday. That energy and vitality will be contagious and spread in all social circles where this sign participates.

The astrologer, famous for his accurate predictions, shares what's in store for each zodiac sign today. Photo:YouTube / Child Prodigy Share

Virgo

Virgo people You will feel that the process of spiritual growth that you have gone through recently has come to fruition. After a time of much discussion and internal revolution, peace finally came.

Pound

Libra people They are in an ideal context to connect with others and undertake projects together. Sharing experiences with others and feeding off that energy will be extremely beneficial for this sign.

Scorpio

Scorpio people They will use their ability to solve problems during this day. Thanks to that skill, they will be recognized by their superiors and given a lot of credit.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius people You must let yourself be guided by passion during this journey. The astrological panorama is ideal to expand and let be everything that springs from within.

Capricorn

Capricorn people They will have sharp intuition when it comes to business. During this Wednesday, every opportunity or idea that presents itself must be taken advantage of without fear.

Aquarium

Aquarius people They will feel the desire to be accompanied throughout the day. During this Wednesday, communication in all types of areas will flow in the best way for this sign.

Pisces

Pisces people They must put passion and effort into their daily tasks. What now seems like a difficult situation will be solved thanks to dedication and concentration.