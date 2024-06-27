Astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and for collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are the prodigy child’s horoscopes for Thursday, June 27.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Infant prodigy: Spiritualism and Mysticism, where he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

You will be in touch with your feelings and you will go through moments that will leave you pleasant memories with people who are important to you, Share experiences to feel accompanied and recharge your batteries.

Taurus

They will be able to transmit their emotions in different meetings, act responsibly, that will help them mature, If they talk and listen they will learn from the experiences.

Gemini

They will have to prioritize the emotional to grow in their professional career, They have to be empathetic since their profits and success will be related to the human part.

Cancer

They will feel surrounded by magic that will allow them to understand many situations, Knowledge will take you towards the transcendental, nourish your mind and you will be in contact with your interior.

Leo

Pay attention to your dreams, They will find the solution to that economic or emotional problem that has been affecting them.

Virgo

It’s time to close the cycles related to your heart. Reach out to your friends to talk about your feelings and get good advice.

Pound

At work, They will realize that their bosses will be more accessible and will be able to talk, Take advantage of the opportunity, it could be time to propose that tool that will make you more efficient.

The psychic predicts what lies ahead for people of each zodiac sign. Photo:Instagram @ninoprodigio Share

Scorpion

Learning, reading and communicating with wise people will offer them the guidance they need to resolve the conflicts that are affecting them, You just have to pay attention and everything will take its course.

Sagittarius

They have to honor their ancestors and thank them, This will allow them to form stronger roots and find the intelligence necessary to get out of any problem they are going through.

Capricorn

Someone close to you has a lot to share, listen to them, It will teach them great lessons, to the extent that they build better communication with others, they will also awaken their spiritual side.

Aquarium

They could receive a job opportunity that will bring them higher earnings, If you are smart and flexible, it will be a beneficial change for your pocket.

Pisces

Everything is in your favor, your talents will be at their maximum, that will allow you to get closer to your happiness. If you have children, don’t forget that they will imitate your example, so encourage their best version.