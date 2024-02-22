He astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and by collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day it offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are Prodigy Child's horoscopes for Thursday, February 22.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Child Prodigy: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

Aries people They will have to rethink their strategies and conceptions regarding love. For this sign, it is time to value yourself more and work on self-esteem. This will help generate better quality relationships.

Taurus

Taurus people You have to take a minute from all the projects you plan and think about who you are including in these ideas. This sign should ensure that their family and loved ones have a place in the equation.

Gemini

Gemini people They must surrender to the path of the spiritual during these days. This is not the time to lock ourselves in rationality, but to go in search of the deepest questions.

Cancer

Cancer people They will receive invitations from friends to participate in all kinds of projects. The position of the stars invites this sign to get involved in them but with caution, without being wasteful.

Leo

Leo people They will feel the desire to gain exposure and devote themselves to the activity they develop. Along this path, this sign must keep in mind that it must not lose its essence and spontaneity.

Virgo

Virgo people They are not at a time to join large projects and proposals that come from others. The priority during Thursday should be to withdraw and connect with your interior.

Pound

Libra people They should keep their physical impulses at bay while in social groups. Any action that makes this sign stand out negatively could complicate its participation in that space.

Scorpio

Scorpio people They should focus on themselves and what they want. Despite relationships with others, the focus must be on one's own desires and doing everything to achieve them.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius people They are in a great moment in the workplace. Despite the success they enjoy in daily life, this day can be useful to get out of the daily rhythm a little and try to search for the transcendental.

Capricorn

Capricorn people They are going through a time when they feel confident to take risks when it comes to money. In this context, this sign should be careful with shared finances and decisions; It will be important to consult with partners before making a move.

Aquarium

Aquarius people They should focus on the love sphere. For those who are in a relationship, it is time to look for a new activity that will revitalize the relationship. For singles, be careful not to rush and project too quickly.

Pisces

Pisces people They must take care of their performance at work. This sign is valuable in the workplace and they know it, so they should avoid distractions and do everything to achieve the best possible performance.