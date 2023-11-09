He astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and by collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day it offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are the prodigy child’s horoscopes for November 9.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Niño Prodigio: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

Aries people They face a great journey when it comes to love. For both those in a relationship and singles, it is important to stay open and enjoy whatever comes your way.

Taurus

Taurus people They will have a good day at work, where everything will flow naturally. A good time to take care of your well-being and do some physical activity to take care of your body and mind.

Gemini

Gemini people They will have a day of pure brilliance. The position of the stars increases your charisma and confidence, so it will be a day to take advantage of and show yourself to your fullest.

Cancer

Cancer people They are going through a period of peace and harmony. The different talks and meetings held today will follow that trend where everything seems to work well.

Leo

Leo people They will feel comfortable with the dialogue this Thursday. Both in their own and other people’s issues, this sign will have a lot of clarity and will be able to contribute from their vision.

Virgo

Virgo people They are going through a time of curiosity when it comes to the financial field. It is a good day to delve into new options and business ideas that arise.

Pound

Libra people They will receive a lot of attention today. The position of the stars will highlight their qualities and confidence, so they will look extremely comfortable and confident.

Scorpio

Scorpio people They will face many situations within the love plane. The best thing for this day will be to spend some time reflecting and not rush into making decisions.

The prodigy child’s horoscopes for today Photo: Instagram @ninoprodigio

Sagittarius

Sagittarius people They will have an ideal day to meet new people and live experiences. Attending any social event is a good idea for today, especially if strangers participate in addition to friends.

Capricorn

Capricorn people They must take advantage of their connections to build their progress. Improvement in the workplace is very close, but it is necessary to work on it from this aspect.

Aquarium

Aquarius people They have to think about expanding their borders for love. The key will be to not always look in the same places and propose new options, both to share with your partner and to look for one.

Pisces

Pisces people They face a big Thursday when it comes to romance. This sign will feel especially loose and very confident. Good day to indulge in enjoyment.