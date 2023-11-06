He astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and by collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day it offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are the prodigy child’s horoscopes for November 6.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic advisor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts, he is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Niño Prodigio: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

Aries people They will enjoy a lot of attention this Monday. There is no need to fear this exposure, since they will know how to handle it and take advantage of it to their advantage without any inconvenience.

Taurus

Taurus people They should focus on the home during this day. In addition to working in this area, you have to be careful with personal relationships and review who you are trusting.

Gemini

Gemini people They will have to find a way not to let themselves be overwhelmed by routine topics. It will be important to try to relax as much as possible, especially in conversations with other people.

Cancer

Cancer people They will have to focus on the economy during the day. Be very careful with unnecessary expenses and with the delineation of a future budget.

Leo

Leo people They will face important decisions this Monday. They may trust their intuition and reflection, but it is not a bad idea to also consider the options proposed by loved ones.

The astrologer, famous for his accurate predictions, shares what’s in store for each zodiac sign today. Photo: YouTube / Child Prodigy

Virgo

Virgo people They must seek to connect with their interior at all costs. Beyond what happens in your mind, the day proposes seeking a deeper connection with yourself.

Pound

Libra people You should try to be careful with money this Monday, especially when it comes to sharing expenses with a friend. It will be essential to take care of your own.

Scorpio

Scorpio people They face a day in which they must be cautious. Be very careful not only with the words chosen for each moment, but also to think about who they are addressed to.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius people They will feel influences from events that occurred in the past. However, it will be vital not to let yourself be clouded by these situations and focus fully on the future.

Capricorn

Capricorn people They may come up against some differences between their own energies and those of their social circle. It will be important not to get too involved in issues that are out of your control.

Aquarium

Aquarius people They will have an ideal day to focus on the love sphere. Whether you have a partner or are single, the conditions are presented to give space to this aspect of life.

Pisces

Pisces people They must focus on the present at all costs. The priority will be to avoid distractions and any topic that could take them off axis and what they should do.