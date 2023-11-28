He astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and by collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day it offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are the prodigy child’s horoscopes for November 28.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Niño Prodigio: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

Aries people They face an ideal panorama for enjoyment and connection with oneself during the day. Reconnecting with old passions could be a good idea for this sign.

Taurus

Taurus people They should focus on taking care of their finances this Tuesday. Beyond how fun it may be to spend on events, you have to be careful not to go overboard.

Gemini

Gemini people They will find themselves with a lot of their own brilliance during the day. The only thing to keep in mind is that this can bring some unwanted people closer, so be careful with the decisions you make.

Cancer

Cancer people They will feel particularly connected to what surrounds them. This link with the environment will come not from the verbal side, but from the sensory side and through signals.

Leo

Leo people They will be able to make important contacts through friends. For this sign, it is vital to try to be attentive to opportunities and keep in mind that these links could arrive at any time.

Virgo

Virgo people They have to keep an eye on their priorities and fulfill the responsibilities to which they committed. Although it may be annoying, it may be a good idea to reject a plan due to time constraints.

Pound

Libra people They must find a way to partially get out of the daily routine and give themselves space to enjoy. When they do, they will discover that there were attractive things waiting for them.

Scorpio

Scorpio people They will feel extremely loose and connected in the intimate aspect. This sign must take advantage of that fluidity with their partner to cultivate a deep connection.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius people They have an ideal day to focus on generating true connections. Whether they are single or married, those of this sign should try to get away from the superficial.

Capricorn

Capricorn people They may be affected by some noises and comments from their environment. Given this scenario, it is important to stay calm and not lose focus.

Aquarium

Aquarius people You will have to be careful with the way you find to distract yourself. Although it is necessary to have fun, be careful with activities that involve spending a lot of money.

Pisces

Pisces people You will have to give space and time to your family. Although it may seem like it has more important things, this sign will draw heavily on these meetings and talks.