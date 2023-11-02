He astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and by collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day it offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are the prodigy child’s horoscopes for November 2.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic advisor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts, he is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Niño Prodigio: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

Aries people They will have a great day when it comes to home. Both in the material aspect and in the family, Thursday will be a day to make the most of.

Taurus

Taurus people They will have the opportunity to meet again and get closer to loved ones. It is not time to isolate yourself and be alone, but to connect with the environment.

Gemini

Gemini people They face an important day financially. They must be confident in their ideas and opportunities to grow financially and follow them without hesitation.

Cancer

Cancer people They will have a great time and will have the opportunity to show all their virtues. The day will be ideal for them to use to improve their environment.

Leo

Leo people They need to find an escape from obligations and relax, beyond the routine and daily demands. Finding leisure time and relaxing will be the key this Thursday.

The prodigy child’s horoscopes for today Photo: Instagram @ninoprodigio

Virgo

Virgo people They face a great panorama when it comes to the social field. Great opportunity to meet up with friends and strengthen all kinds of bonds.

Pound

Libra people They will have a demanding day at work. Motivation and the illusion of growth must be the engines to move forward and complete tasks satisfactorily.

Scorpio

Scorpio people They have an ideal day to resolve pending procedures or venture into new adventures. Clarity will be present for this sign during the day.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius people They will feel comfortable for seduction. Whether you are in a relationship or meeting a new person, you will find yourself loose in intimacy.

Capricorn

Capricorn people They will feel a strong connection in the love sphere. The chemistry will flow without conditions, so it will be a great day to strengthen the relationship.

Aquarium

Aquarius people They should focus on organizing the environment and updating pending things. It is important to resolve all delays before embarking on new initiatives.

Pisces

Pisces people They will feel especially loose. Today, all the virtues will shine and this sign will be able to attract anyone with a very powerful magnetism.