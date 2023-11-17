He astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and by collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day it offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are the prodigy child’s horoscopes for November 17.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Niño Prodigio: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

Aries people They will feel that their merits are recognized, especially in the workplace. The efforts made and everything worked during the last few months will bear fruit.

Taurus

Taurus people They will have to make important decisions in the face of the opportunities that lie ahead. Before making any move, it will be important to reflect thoroughly and ask for advice if necessary,

Gemini

Gemini people They face a turbulent period in different aspects. In this situation, the priority should be to have all the papers and documents in order to avoid unpleasant surprises.

Cancer

Cancer people You will experience interesting developments in the love sphere. For those who are in a relationship, a period of renewal is approaching, while for those who are single, an unusual person may appear.

Leo

Leo people They face an ideal outlook when it comes to work. In addition to improvements and recognition, this sign can also expect satisfaction in the workplace.

The prodigy child’s horoscopes for today Photo: Instagram @ninoprodigio

Virgo

Virgo people They will feel that the conditions are met to realize desires and projects. The stars provide an ideal time to dare to take on challenges and even new relationships.

Pound

Libra people They will have a favorable outlook to close agreements. Old grudges and fights can finally be put aside and negotiations will take place that satisfy everyone.

Scorpio

Scorpio people They should focus on collaboration this Friday. Their qualities will be at their maximum during the day and, if they are enhanced by others, they will find the results they are looking for.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius people They will have a revealing day in terms of the economic aspect. This sign should trust and give strength to their ideas, since these will bring good results, especially in the financial aspect.

Capricorn

Capricorn people They should try not to look into the past anymore and focus on what lies ahead. The position of the stars indicates that it is necessary to make decisions and take charge of them.

Aquarium

Aquarius people They should focus on themselves to have more clarity. The day should be one of reflection and review so as not to carry over events from the past that cloud judgment.

Pisces

Pisces people They must be nourished by their social relationships. During this day, you will have the opportunity to share and rub shoulders with important people who will bring many opportunities.