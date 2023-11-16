He astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and by collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day it offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are the prodigy child’s horoscopes for November 16.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Niño Prodigio: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

Aries people They will be clear about their objectives and will not hesitate to do what is necessary and make some sacrifices to achieve them. With this in mind, it will be important not to give room for distractions.

Taurus

Taurus people They should focus on the transcendental aspects of life and take away space from minor issues. This sign will keep its conviction in mind and will be able to share it with other people.

Gemini

Gemini people They will face a turning point in their personal lives. Despite what has happened in the past, for this sign it is essential to accept when a person has completed a cycle in their life.

Cancer

Cancer people They should pay special attention to the couple. The priority will be to review whether family mandates or other external factors are influencing a person’s choice.

Leo

Leo people They have to use patience and caution as fundamental tools today. The astrological context can easily lead to discord and you have to keep that in mind.

Virgo

Virgo people They have to trust their love choices. This is not the time to review decisions so much internally, but rather to follow intuition and let yourself go.

The astrologer, famous for his accurate predictions, shares what lies ahead for each zodiac sign today See also Russia to reactivate Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline after maintenance Photo: YouTube / Child Prodigy

Pound

Libra people They could face conflicts within the family. This sign should take the role of analyzing the situation, calming the waters and leading the way towards a solution.

Scorpio

Scorpio people They should focus on the present and not get carried away by stories that have already ended. Only by leaving the past behind will it be possible to open the door to the arrival of something better.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius people They will enjoy a good financial situation during the day. However, it will be important to manage this new income and be careful not to allocate it to minor issues.

Capricorn

Capricorn people They face a day of important decisions. When finally choosing between the options, the priority should be to trust your intuition and not get carried away by the recommendations of others.

Aquarium

Aquarius people They will have hours of reflection during that day. This sign is not in the best place to jump into new proposals, but is in a moment of taking stock.

Pisces

Pisces people You will see important progress in the projects you have been planning for a long time. Meetings and activities with other people will be the key to meeting important people.