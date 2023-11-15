He astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and by collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day it offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are the prodigy child’s horoscopes for November 15.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Niño Prodigio: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

Aries people You will feel some doubts and concerns during the day. Prudence will be the key to not be affected by hesitations that have no real reason behind them.

Taurus

Taurus people They will have to arm themselves with patience to get through the day, especially in the financial aspect. On the other hand, it will be important for them to be careful with the pressure they receive from other people.

Gemini

Gemini people You will receive good news regarding love. However, it will be vital not to project excessively, but rather to concentrate on enjoying what is happening in the present.

Cancer

Cancer people They should focus on accommodating the agenda and looking for spaces to enjoy. Although the demands of the routine are marked, it will be important to create space for yourself.

Leo

Leo people They should be guided by their intuition, especially in the area of ​​love. This sign has to be careful of expectations and let itself be carried away only by what it feels.

Virgo

Virgo people They will be occupied by everything that the home demands. For this reason, you have to be careful with the people you let in. The best thing during the day will be to limit yourself to those who already know you.

The prodigy child’s horoscopes for today See also Today's horoscopes Tuesday, May 2, 2023: what your zodiac sign says Photo: Instagram @ninoprodigio

Pound

Libra people You will feel an open mind. During this Wednesday, you will find a way to give yourself over to enjoyment despite obligations. Good day to take advantage of leisure.

Scorpio

Scorpio people They have to pay close attention to the proposals that appear. Despite good will, not all agreements are beneficial and this sign should take its time to decide.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius people They will feel very confident and attract attention from other people. In this situation, the priority for this sign will be to focus on what it wants and not be confused by others.

Capricorn

Capricorn people They should focus on reestablishing the inner connection. Any tool that is useful to find yourself again should be used by this sign today.

Aquarium

Aquarius people They will feel a strong spirit of friendship and collaboration. It will be important for this sign that finances do not interfere in relationships and that accounts are kept clear.

Pisces

Pisces people They will be a little overwhelmed by responsibilities. In this scenario, it will be important to focus on finding spaces in your routine to enjoy your free time.