He astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and by collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day it offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are the prodigy child’s horoscopes for November 13.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Niño Prodigio: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

Aries people They will have the possibility of renewing themselves at the beginning of this new week. Faced with the difficulties that arise, this sign will find a way to resolve them and move forward.

Taurus

Taurus people They face a busy scenario as far as the couple is concerned. Although it could be a good time to strengthen the bond, you have to try to make decisions for yourself and not let yourself be influenced too much by the other.

Gemini

Gemini people They must find a way to relax from the tensions generated by routine. One’s own well-being should be the main objective, despite the obligations that this sign requires.

Cancer

Cancer people They face a panorama in which they will be able to show their true personality. The day presents an ideal setting for the proliferation of love.

Leo

Leo people They will have to make important decisions this Monday. If they are involved in another person’s argument, this sign must have confidence that they will find their place in that conflict and that everything will be resolved.

Virgo

Virgo people They will feel heard during this day. Your words will carry weight, so the day will be ideal for sharing thoughts and ideas on various topics.

Pound

Libra people They will receive good opportunities to grow financially. You have to pay attention to everything that is presented, since some chances cannot be missed.

Scorpio

Scorpio people They have a day of lots of action and important decisions ahead of them. Due to the position of the stars, this sign will have a leading place and it will be essential to take advantage of it.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius people They must face difficult situations and decisions. Monday will be about reflection and overcoming some past wounds, with the confidence that everything will improve.

Capricorn

Capricorn people They will be nourished by social relationships with their environment. This sign must be careful with conflicts during this day and avoid excessive reactions.

Aquarium

Aquarius people They will feel renewed in the workplace. That energy will serve to drive growth within the workspace and realize new aspirations.

Pisces

Pisces people They should remain open to the possibility of getting to know other territories far from home and leaving their comfort zone. This Monday the possibility of working abroad could arise.