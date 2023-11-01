Astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and by collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day it offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are the prodigy child’s horoscopes for November 1.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic advisor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts, he is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Niño Prodigio: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

Aries people They must analyze very well when are the moments to speak and when are not. Not knowing how to remain silent in certain scenarios could lead to unwanted situations.

Taurus

Taurus people They will focus their energy mainly on the economic aspect this Wednesday. They should be careful not to spend more than their situation allows.

Gemini

Gemini people They must find a way to find time for leisure and enjoyment, beyond the demands of responsibilities. Good time to devote attention to plans that stimulate the intellect.

Cancer

Cancer people They will be affected by the energies and are at risk of burnout if they devote themselves to minor matters. Focus on talking about important things should be the priority for them.

Leo

Leo people You will have the opportunity to connect deeply with friends. The day will present a good setting to be authentic and not try to hide your flaws.

The astrologer, famous for his accurate predictions, shares what lies ahead for each zodiac sign today Photo: YouTube / Child Prodigy

Virgo

Virgo people They must seek discipline and confidence in the life plan they created. They must be focused on their goals and not allow anyone to take away that determination.

Pound

Libra people They face a good day to investigate activities and people that provide new knowledge and experiences. It will be important to make the time to follow that desire.

Scorpio

Scorpio people They must have a cool head in the financial field. Rationality and the skills they already know they have will be the key to not making hasty decisions.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius people They should focus on the present, especially in the love sphere. It will be vital not to let past experiences influence current decisions.

Capricorn

Capricorn people They face a day that will demand concentration and completion of important tasks. For this reason, unnecessary distractions must be avoided at all costs.

Aquarium

Aquarius people They should focus on their well-being and enjoyment, without thinking so much about economic difficulties or limitations. With a little creativity, any activity can be a great plan.

Pisces

Pisces people They should pay attention to ties, especially with their family. Having a chat and communicating will help relationships remain very strong.