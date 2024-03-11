He astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and by collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day it offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are Prodigy Child's horoscopes for Monday, March 11.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

Aries

Aries people They will feel full of vitality and capable of achieving anything. On this day, no negative comment will be able to distance this sign from its ambition and desire.

Taurus

Taurus people They will face situations in which they must make themselves available for the well-being of others. During the beginning of a new week, this sign will do everything possible to help their loved ones.

Gemini

Gemini people They will have the possibility to develop fully in contact with others. Through interaction with acquaintances and new social circles, this sign will manage to break barriers.

Cancer

Cancer people They will feel focused in the workplace. Thanks to a promotion that they could receive at this time, the concentration will be on continuing to improve and show the aptitude for that role.

Leo

Leo people They will find a lot of satisfaction in a new field of knowledge. The position of the stars invites this sign to explore without fear and deepen their desire to learn.

The prodigy child's horoscopes for today. Photo:Instagram @ninoprodigio Share

Virgo

Virgo people They will feel the desire to solve a mystery. Guided by this interest, they will be able to make all kinds of discoveries thanks to a dedicated and detailed search.

Pound

Libra people They will be configured around a relationship with another very important person. Teamwork and communication will help this sign reach its full potential.

Scorpio

Scorpio people They will have their attention focused on collaborating with others on all types of tasks. In this context, physical well-being will be important, so it is important to take care of your diet.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius people They will manage to shine thanks to their natural virtues and characteristics. Both in the field of sports and art, it is the ideal time to stand out and enjoy.

Capricorn

Capricorn people They will be in search of containment and affection during this day. Fortunately for this sign, you will find it from your partner or from family and friendship circles.

Aquarium

Aquarius people They find themselves facing a culminating moment, in which they must take charge of completing a pending procedure. This process must be faced with total confidence and conviction.

Pisces

Pisces people They must do what is necessary to establish themselves in the financial field. It is important to take the actions that are necessary, without hesitation, to achieve this improvement.