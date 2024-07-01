Astrologer Victor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and for collaborating with public and political figures, offers a daily glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are theChild Prodigy’s horoscopes for Monday, July 1st.

The Dominican, who began having visions when he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; he is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Infant prodigy: Spiritualism and Mysticism, where he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

They will be focused on the economic issue and They will realize that to grow they must take the initiativebut don’t take risks, go slowly to avoid making mistakes.

Taurus

You will have to make some decisions that will take you out of your comfort zone. and they will lead you to commit some risks, just avoid being authoritarian with others.

Gemini

Issues from the past will become present and destabilize them, It is time for them to close that cycle once and for all, if they made mistakes, they have to amend them.

Cancer

They will become leaders and that will allow them to stand out in their social circle, will be more relevant in your community, just try to avoid conflicts.

Leo

Work will be your priority, They will look for a way to get promoted or start a new project, But they will have to be careful with their character if they want to avoid problems with their colleagues or bosses in the process.

Virgo

Some kind of legal procedure is being carried out, you will receive good news about it. You need to be firmer in your ideals, but don’t get involved in meaningless debates. You will receive good news from distant lands.

Pound

In the financial area, if they are carrying out some procedure, there will be progress, but there could be a conflict of interest. If they are in a relationship, they will get in touch with their desires and be more active in intimacy.

The prodigy child’s horoscopes for today Photo:Instagram @ninoprodigio Share

Scorpion

You will feel full of passion and that will be beneficial if you are in a relationship, but don’t forget to give your partner independence. If you are single, you could receive an interesting proposal.

Sagittarius

They have to worry more about their health, It is time for them to have a medical check-up, eat better and exercise.

Capricorn

They will want to spend fun times with their family. If they are single, love could knock on their door, No one can come between you and your happiness.

Aquarium

Your home will be your priority, but Constant contact with loved ones could end in trouble, If you feel stressed, find a way to channel that energy, for example, you could remodel.

Pisces

You may move or travel. You will feel the desire to communicate and express your thoughts, not everyone will be receptive to it, so try not to be so intense.