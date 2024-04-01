ANDThe astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and for collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are the Prodigy Child horoscopes for Monday, April 1.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, He has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Infant prodigy: Spiritualism and Mysticism, where he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

You will soon see a dream come true and experience great satisfaction. both material and spiritual. Don't forget to share the benefits with others and also your knowledge.

Taurus

They will move forward calmly and learn each of the lessons that life will present to them. Remember that you are not alone in this stage of growth, They will surround themselves with people who are looking for the same thing.

Gemini

They will have a great desire to explore, as if they were detectives looking to solve a mystery. It is the right time to investigate, do not forget to listen to the advice of those who have experience.

Cancer

Love will be the protagonist, they will be successful in that area. If you want to have harmony in your relationships, listen to your intuition and take advantage of your emotional maturity. Admiration and respect will improve the bond with your partner.

Leo

Pay attention to your health, improve your habits, forget about excesses. And don't forget about your emotional well-being, you could seek therapy.

Virgo

In love everything will be fine, they will open their hearts again to a special relationship, Dare to enjoy that romantic experience, surrender and enjoy the moment.

Pound

Your home will be the best place to cultivate your dreams, They will receive support from their family, they will provide them with security and stability.

Scorpion

They will find the best way to express themselves, Communicate what you feel and want, the doors will be open to achieve it, In addition, you will discover more about yourself if you dare to talk about your feelings.

The psychic predicts what lies ahead for people of each zodiac sign. Photo:Instagram @ninoprodigio Share

Sagittarius

Take advantage of your family's support to get ahead with your financial needs, you could do a business with someone who shares the same goal. The money you invest in your home will increase its value.

Capricorn

They will receive a boost so that everything they undertake is successful. Through motivating words and advice they will be able to make the best decisions and will not feel alone at this stage.

Aquarium

They will receive back all the help they have given and will have the opportunity to pay off an outstanding debt. They take advantage of the lessons learned to get rid of all burden.

Pisces

Their character has been strengthened, now they know everything they can offer and will be able to stand out, everything you do will be received with admiration and gratitude.